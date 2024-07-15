After beating England in the European Championship final, the Spanish national team has returned home. There they are celebrated by the king, the head of government and thousands of fans.

The Spanish national team has been exuberantly celebrated at home after winning the European Football Championship title. The team with Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Co. returned from Berlin to Madrid in the early afternoon on board an Iberia Airbus. After a short stop for refreshments in a hotel, the European Championship heroes were then welcomed by King Felipe VI. Tens of thousands of fans in red shirts and waving red-yellow-red national flags waited impatiently for them in the streets of the capital. The people kept shouting "Campeones" (champions) and "Viva España".

The monarch and his daughter Sofía had first cheered on the 2:1 victory against England on Sunday evening in the stands of the Olympic Stadium in Berlin and then came down to the players for the presentation of the European Championship trophy. Afterwards, the usually reserved King expressed his euphoria on the X platform: "You were the best team, you made every game a pleasure for us. All of Spain is proud of you."

Royal daughters in the national team jersey

At the reception in the Zarzuela Palace, the King's daughters, Crown Princess Leonor (18) and Infanta Sofía (17), wore national team shirts bearing the number 10 of Leipzig's Dani Olmo, whose goal, together with that of young star Lamine Yamal, paved the way to the final in the 2-1 win over France. Team captain Álvaro Morata presented the king with a jersey bearing the inscription "Reyes de Europa 4" (Kings of Europe 4). The players wore white shirts with the same inscription to commemorate their fourth European Championship title. Felipe thanked the footballers for the joy they had brought to the country.

Those who can, can: The royal daughters pose with the European Championship trophy. Imago

After the king, head of government Pedro Sánchez received the national team. "Proud of the players. Proud of the team. Proud of the country," the socialist had announced on X the previous evening. "You have made the whole of Spain vibrate with your play", added Sánchez. He spoke of an extraordinary historic success. Sánchez also received a jersey, like the one the king had previously received.

In an open-top double-decker bus through the cheering crowds

After these official appointments, the national team players set off in an open-top double-decker bus through the center of the metropolis of millions to the mythical Cibeles Fountain in the square of the same name. This is where Spain always celebrates its football triumphs. Tens of thousands of cheering people, many of whom had waited since midday in the shade in temperatures of more than 30 degrees for a good place at the front, lined the streets.

Cheers also in Yamal's home town

There was pride and, above all, particularly heartfelt jubilation in Rocafonda. Yamal grew up in the immigrant neighborhood of the Catalan city of Mataró, north of Barcelona. The game was broadcast in a park there on a big screen in front of 5,000 enthusiastic fans. Many young people who, like Yamal, are the children of immigrants, see the 17-year-old attacking player as a role model.

