  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Coveted FCB striker Spanish club is said to be courting Basel star Thierno Barry

Syl Battistuzzi

17.8.2024

FC Basel is threatened with the loss of its top scorer Thierno Barry. Several clubs are apparently keen to secure the striker's services. A Spanish club is said to be very keen on the Frenchman.

17.8.2024

Three appearances, five goals. In the new season, Thierno Barry has seamlessly continued his strong performances from the previous six months. No wonder, then, that many rumors are swirling around the 21-year-old. After all, players with his profile are in demand everywhere.

After his last appearance against Servette, the center forward avoided making a clear commitment to FC Basel. "I don't know, at the moment we'll just carry on like this," was his answer to the question of whether it was his last game in an FCB shirt (see video above).

It is quite possible that his reticence is not unfounded. According to transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, one club is in pole position for the French goalscorer. FC Villarreal are said to be keen on Barry, and concrete negotiations with FC Basel over a permanent contract are already underway.

However, according to "Pletti", the Spaniards are not alone in the race, as he writes on X. Bournemouth are also said to have made Barry a concrete offer. Monaco and Bundesliga clubs Freiburg and Hoffenheim are also said to be interested.

One thing is clear: Barry, who FCB brought over from Belgium last year - the attacker played in the second-highest league for Beveren and scored 20 goals in 31 league games - for a reported three million euros, will certainly not come cheap. Even if a departure would be painful for Fabio Celestini's team, FCB fans are still on cloud nine after the signing of returnee Xherdan Shaqiri.

More football

New signing as match-winner. Zirkzee saves Manchester United victory in Premier League opener

New signing as match-winnerZirkzee saves Manchester United victory in Premier League opener

DFB Cup. Bayern Munich win confidently in Ulm ++ Hoffenheim and Mainz continue to struggle

DFB CupBayern Munich win confidently in Ulm ++ Hoffenheim and Mainz continue to struggle

No surprises in the Cup. Winterthur and Yverdon hold their own

No surprises in the CupWinterthur and Yverdon hold their own

Reactions to the Shaqiri transfer.

Reactions to the Shaqiri transfer"Hienerhutt", "Pure joy" or "hottest guy in the world"

The superstar grabs the

The superstar grabs the "No. 10"Shirt madness: Shaq fans even paralyze the FCB fan store