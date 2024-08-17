FC Basel is threatened with the loss of its top scorer Thierno Barry. Several clubs are apparently keen to secure the striker's services. A Spanish club is said to be very keen on the Frenchman.

Syl Battistuzzi

Three appearances, five goals. In the new season, Thierno Barry has seamlessly continued his strong performances from the previous six months. No wonder, then, that many rumors are swirling around the 21-year-old. After all, players with his profile are in demand everywhere.

After his last appearance against Servette, the center forward avoided making a clear commitment to FC Basel. "I don't know, at the moment we'll just carry on like this," was his answer to the question of whether it was his last game in an FCB shirt (see video above).

It is quite possible that his reticence is not unfounded. According to transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, one club is in pole position for the French goalscorer. FC Villarreal are said to be keen on Barry, and concrete negotiations with FC Basel over a permanent contract are already underway.

However, according to "Pletti", the Spaniards are not alone in the race, as he writes on X. Bournemouth are also said to have made Barry a concrete offer. Monaco and Bundesliga clubs Freiburg and Hoffenheim are also said to be interested.

One thing is clear: Barry, who FCB brought over from Belgium last year - the attacker played in the second-highest league for Beveren and scored 20 goals in 31 league games - for a reported three million euros, will certainly not come cheap. Even if a departure would be painful for Fabio Celestini's team, FCB fans are still on cloud nine after the signing of returnee Xherdan Shaqiri.