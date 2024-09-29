Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush makes a big impression at the start of the Bundesliga season KEYSTONE

Two games, 13 goals: Bundesliga Sunday delivers spectacle. Eintracht Frankfurt win 4:2 against Holstein Kiel, Werder Bremen turn a 0:3 deficit against Hoffenheim into a 4:3 victory.

SDA

Less than twelve minutes had been played in Sinsheim when the home team were already 3-0 up. Marius Bülter scored twice and Adam Hlozek once for the unleashed Hoffenheim side, who were forced to play with a man less shortly afterwards. Stanley Nsoki was sent off in the 18th minute for an emergency brake.

The visitors from Bremen promptly took advantage of their superior numbers, took control of the game and equalized before the break to make it 3:3. Shortly after the start of the second half, the sensational turnaround was perfect. The Dane Jens Stage scored the 4:3 for Werder, his third goal in this stirring match. Hoffenheim were unable to respond and lost their fourth game in a row.

Jens Stage (l) and Marvin Ducksch celebrate a Werder Bremen goal at TSG Hoffenheim. Uwe Anspach/dpa

Omar Marmoush was the match-winner for Eintracht Frankfurt. The 25-year-old Egyptian shone with two goals and two assists. With his goals five and six, Marmoush also took the lead in the goalscoring charts. He played a key role in Frankfurt's four wins in a row. As a result, coach Dino Toppmöller's team moved to within one point of league leaders Bayern Munich.

The Swiss Aurèle Amenda, who had only made one brief appearance so far following his move from YB to Frankfurt, was in the starting eleven for the first time in Kiel. However, the 21-year-old central defender failed to impress and was substituted at the break.

Telegram and table

Holstein Kiel - Eintracht Frankfurt 2:4 (1:1). - Goals: 25. Marmoush 0:1. 30. Machino (penalty) 1:1. 47. Matanovic 1:2. 50. Machino 2:2. 65. Marmoush 2:3. 74. Tuta 2:4. - Comments: Eintracht Frankfurt with Amenda (until 46).

Hoffenheim - Werder Bremen 3:4 (3:3). - Goals: 5. Bülter 1:0. 8. Bülter 2:0. 12. Hlozek 3:0. 21. Malatini 3:1. 26. Stage 3:2. 39. Stage 3:3. 49. Stage 3:4. - Remarks: 18th red card against Nsoki (Hoffenheim).

SDA