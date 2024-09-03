Luis Suárez is considered one of the best strikers of his generation. IMAGO/Agencia-MexSport

The Uruguayan star striker Luis Suárez is retiring from the national team. On Friday, the 37-year-old will appear in the Celeste jersey for the last time.

SDA

He will play his last game for the Celeste next Friday in the World Cup qualifier against Paraguay, as the veteran said at a press conference in Montevideo.

"I've given everything for the national team," he said, his voice choked with tears. "But I'm 37 years old and the next World Cup is still a long way off."

😞 “𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐚́ 𝐦𝐢 𝐮́𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐨 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐝𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧 𝐥𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐨́𝐧”



Luis Suárez confirmó en conferencia que se retira de 𝐿𝑎 𝐶𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑒.



📺 https://t.co/qVMBrYJR1J #ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/oRuiJVUBz0 — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) September 2, 2024

Suárez is the record goalscorer for the Uruguayan national team with 69 goals and is regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation. However, he has also repeatedly attracted attention for his unsportsmanlike behavior over the course of his career. One scene in particular went around the world during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, when he bit Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini and was subsequently banned for nine international matches.

Suárez has played for Ajax Amsterdam, Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona, among others. He is currently under contract with Inter Miami. There he plays alongside Argentine star striker Lionel Messi, with whom he is also close friends.

Videos from the department

SDA