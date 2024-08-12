FC Lugano loses 3-2 at home to Lucerne after twice taking the lead. Renato Steffen is obviously pissed off after the game.

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Lugano is considered a title contender this season. After the 2:3 defeat against Lucerne, they suffered their first setback.

Offensive player and key player Renato Steffen is furious about the result after the visitors scored a late winner.

"I'm still too angry to find the right words", Renato Steffen grumbles in an interview with blue Sport after the 3:2 defeat against Lucerne. FC Lugano had taken a 1:0 lead in the 3rd minute and a 2:1 lead in the 43rd minute, but were unable to hold on to the three points. On the contrary: shortly before the end, Thibault Klidje even secured victory for Lucerne after a corner.

Despite a strong start to the season, Lugano are no longer leaders after four matchdays. Steffen, who set up the two Ticino goals, immediately warned his team-mates: "We have to learn from this as quickly as possible. If we want to be a top team, we have to bring games like this home."

Pius Dorn: "Incredible display of energy"

On the other side, the joy at the comeback victory is enormous. "That was an incredible display of energy from us today," said a proud Pius Dorn after the game. "To come back twice and then win the game is incredible for us."

Thanks to the two late goals, the Central Swiss team now have seven points instead of four and have moved into the top half of the table. A successful start to the season for Mario Frick's team.

