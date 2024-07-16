  1. Residential Customers
Germany Stuttgart sign former St. Gallen player Demirovic from Augsburg

SDA

16.7.2024 - 17:39

Ermedin Demirovic, 2019/20 striker at FC St. Gallen and most recently captain at FC Augsburg, moves to the Champions League
Keystone

Former St. Gallen player Ermedin Demirovic is moving within the Bundesliga from Augsburg to VfB Stuttgart.

16.7.2024 - 17:39

The 26-year-old Bosnian international striker has signed a contract with the Champions League participants valid until the summer of 2028. According to media reports, the transfer fee for the Hamburg native amounts to 21 million euros plus bonus payments.

Demirovic could fill the gap in Stuttgart left by the imminent departure of Serhou Guirassy. Last season's top scorer is on the verge of a transfer to Borussia Dortmund.

SDA

