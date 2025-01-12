  1. Residential Customers
Bundesliga Stuttgart win thanks to Undav's return - Leipzig beat Bremen

SDA

12.1.2025 - 19:56

Stuttgart's Deniz Undav made a comeback to perfection
Stuttgart's Deniz Undav made a comeback to perfection
Keystone

VfB Stuttgart beat Augsburg 1-0 in the 16th round of the Bundesliga. In the second game on Sunday, Leipzig beat Werder Bremen 4:2.

Keystone-SDA

12.01.2025, 19:56

12.01.2025, 21:05

Stuttgart's winning goal was scored by Deniz Undav, who played his first competitive match since November 6 after an injury layoff. The German international scored his sixth goal of the current championship in the 65th minute, four minutes after coming on as a substitute. Stuttgart, who were without Switzerland's Fabian Rieder and Leonidas Stergiou, moved up from 11th to 7th in the league table thanks to their third win in the last four games. Augsburg lost for the third time in a row.

Dutchman Xavi Simons, who scored the 1-0 (24') and 2-1 (35') goals, played a decisive role in Leipzig's victory over Bremen, who had previously won three in a row. In the second half, the hosts pulled away to 4:1 thanks to goals from Benjamin Sesko (47) and Christoph Baumgartner (90). Leipzig knocked surprise team Mainz 05 off 4th place in the table.

