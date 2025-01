A long period of suffering came to an end for Swiss international Svenja Fölmli on Sunday Keystone

Svenja Fölmli of SC Freiburg scores on her comeback after a long injury break. The 22-year-old from Lucerne was responsible for the final score in the 2-1 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Fölmli scored around 20 minutes after coming on as a substitute. Despite the defeat, it was a special day for the striker. The international suffered a torn cruciate ligament for the second time in November 2023 and has had to take a break since then.