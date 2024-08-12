Niklas Süle is back in good shape. Imago

Dortmund defender Niklas Süle is working hard and seeking help from those around him. The results are impressive.

No time? blue News summarizes for you BVB defender Niklas Süle has had a "shit season".

The 28-year-old speaks openly about the motivation problems that plagued him. The fact that he was not called up for the European Championship is "completely understandable".

He had a lot of conversations and also sought help. Now he is a few kilos lighter and ready to attack again. Show more

After a difficult year with mental and physical problems, Borussia Dortmund international Niklas Süle wants to attack again this season. "In my current condition, I'll be in top shape on the first match day. I want to get there, play three times a week, always, and make another run in the 89th," the defender told Sport1.

Due to his lack of form, the former Bayern professional also missed out on taking part in the European Championship. "I didn't deserve to be nominated. The decision is completely understandable and there's nothing wrong with it at all," said the 30-year-old.

The problems ran deeper, explained Süle, who was "luckily totally fine in his private life". "Mentally, I just didn't manage to do the right things. I was no longer able to motivate myself. I wanted to, but couldn't. I then had a lot of important conversations and also got help," he said. Talks with his advisor and the Dortmund managers were very good. "That's why I took it all to heart and worked on it," said Süle.

Niklas Süle 2.0

He had worked with a mental coach, changed his diet and spent many hours in the gym. "I went into this summer break with the goal of creating something like a Niklas Süle 2.0. I'm now in a mental state that I haven't been in for a long time. This was probably the most intense summer of my life," he said.

Losing at least eight kilograms was "urgently needed" "after a year that I personally couldn't be satisfied with at all, in which I fell far short of my expectations," explained Süle, who looks back on a "shitty season".

Now he is hoping for playing time again despite the great competition in the squad. "We have so many games. Everyone will get their playing time. Competition stimulates the business and without competition, you won't be driven."

