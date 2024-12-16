Swiss women open home European Championships against Norway - Gallery The draw in Lausanne resulted in a good preliminary round group for the Swiss women Image: Keystone Group A with Switzerland has a Nordic flavor Image: Keystone Sweden's record international Caroline Seger drew Norway as Switzerland's opponents Image: Keystone Leonardo Bonucci gave Iceland the nod for Switzerland Image: Keystone The coaches of Switzerland's Group A with Pia Sundhage (far right) Image: Keystone Swiss women open home European Championships against Norway - Gallery The draw in Lausanne resulted in a good preliminary round group for the Swiss women Image: Keystone Group A with Switzerland has a Nordic flavor Image: Keystone Sweden's record international Caroline Seger drew Norway as Switzerland's opponents Image: Keystone Leonardo Bonucci gave Iceland the nod for Switzerland Image: Keystone The coaches of Switzerland's Group A with Pia Sundhage (far right) Image: Keystone

The Swiss female footballers know their opponents at the home European Championships next summer. The draw in Lausanne has given them an easy group with Norway, Finland and Iceland.

Switzerland kick off their campaign on July 2 against Norway in the opening match at St. Jakob-Park in Basel. The 1987 and 1993 European champions are no longer as irresistible as in previous years, but are likely to be the strongest opponent in Switzerland's Group A. With Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Graham Hansen, the Norwegians have two star strikers in their ranks. The two teams will meet twice in the Nations League before the European Championship clash.

Iceland, their second European Championship opponents on July 6, will also face Switzerland in the Nations League in February and April. The Icelanders are taking part in a European Championship for the fifth time in a row and have beaten Germany, among others, in qualifying. Finland is one of three European Championship participants ranked behind Switzerland (23rd) in the FIFA rankings. The Finns managed to qualify in the play-offs by beating Scotland.

The fairies of fortune, consisting of eight legendary footballers, including Xherdan Shaqiri and Lara Dickenmann, meant well for the hosts. The preliminary round group could have been more difficult for the Swiss, who were drawn from pot 1, with defending champions England, Sweden and Portugal.

The other groups feature one or two top duels. In Group B, world champions Spain, Italy, Portugal and Belgium will face each other. In Group C, record European champions Germany will be up against Sweden, Denmark and Poland. It will be particularly difficult for England, who were European champions on home soil in 2022. They will face Wales, France and the Netherlands. The Dutch won the European Championship in 2017 under current England coach Sarina Wiegman - also on home soil, which should bode well for Switzerland.

The home European Championships, which will be held in Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zurich, St. Gallen, Lucerne, Sion and Thun, should give women's football in Switzerland a huge boost. 700,000 tickets are available for fans. The anticipation of the second European Football Championship in Switzerland after the men's tournament in 2008 was palpable at the draw ceremony, which was hosted by Annette Fetscherin and former striker Ian Wright. It will be less than 200 days before the European Championship ball named "Konektis", which was presented on Monday, rolls for the first time.