Dorian Derbaci scored two of Switzerland's four goals against San Marino Keystone

The Swiss U19 team is in danger of not making it through to the second phase of qualifying for next year's European Championship in Romania, which will be played in the spring.

SDA

The Swiss team finished the tournament in Finland in third place, recording the expected 4-0 victory over San Marino in Järvenpää. Dorian Derbaci (2), Alessandro Romano and Jason Parente scored the goals. Mario Greco set up three of the four goals.

In the other Group 6 match, hosts Finland lost 3-2 to the Czech Republic, leaving the Swiss in third place in the group. The Swiss lost to Finland 0:1 and defeated the Czech Republic 1:0. In the ranking from the direct encounters, the Swiss remain behind the Czechs (3:3) and Finns (3:3) with a goal difference of 1:1 due to the fewer goals scored.

The Swiss have not yet been eliminated. In addition to two teams per group, the best third-placed team from the 13 groups also qualifies for the second phase. With the six points they have won, the Swiss have good reason to hope for this. Only three of the 13 groups have already completed their stint.

SDA