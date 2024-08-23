  1. Residential Customers
New sounds The Champions League anthem has been adapted - this is how it sounds now

Jan Arnet

23.8.2024

With the new Champions League mode, UEFA has also adapted the brand design of the competition. The popular anthem now also sounds different, although this is only noticeable if you listen carefully.

23.08.2024, 15:16

23.08.2024, 15:17

When the new Champions League season starts on September 17, many things will be new. There will no longer be groups, but a league phase with 36 instead of 32 teams. Each team will play against eight different opponents, there will be an intermediate round and even the 24th best team still has a chance of reaching the round of 16.

However, it 's not just the format that's new, but also the ever-popular Champions League anthem. But football romantics can rest assured. Because the new anthem (see video above) doesn't sound that much different. Only individual sounds, such as the use of trumpets, have been slightly adapted. The vocals have also been moved to the foreground.

For comparison: here is the "old" anthem:

The lyrics have not been tampered with. "The champions. The best. Les grandes équipes. The champions", is still the chorus of the anthem.

YB fans would also love to sing the lyrics a few more times this season. The Bernese team will have to step on the gas again after their 3:2 win in the first leg of the play-off against Galatasaray. The second leg in Istanbul takes place next Tuesday. blue Sport will broadcast the game live, kick-off is at 9.00 pm.

