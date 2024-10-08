Patrick Rahmen is the next former Winterthur coach who is now out of a job. KEYSTONE

Patrick Rahmen moved from Winterthur to YB this season. A look in the rear-view mirror shows that former Winti coaches often struggle elsewhere. Now the "curse" has also hit Rahmen.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ten different coaches have been on the sidelines at Winterthur this millennium. None of them is currently head coach.

After Bruno Berner and Alex Frei, Patrick Rahmen also failed at his new employer after leaving Winti. Show more

Patrick Rahmen had done an excellent job in Winterthur and followed the call of champions YB. His two predecessors at FC Winterthur, Bruno Berner and Alex Frei, failed badly after their departures. Now Rahmen has suffered the same fate, having been sacked after just 15 games as YB coach.

Of the ten coaches who have been on the sidelines at FC Winterthur this millennium, none are currently still head coaches. They are without a club, co-coaches or have taken a different path. An overview.

03.07.2023 - 30.06.2024 Patrick Rahmen

In his season as Winterthur coach, Patrick Rahmen manages to sensationally coach FCW into the top 6 of the league and thus into the Championship Group. YB then came knocking and recruited the then 54-year-old. But Rahmen's start with the champions was a complete failure. Although YB qualified for the Champions League, they clearly lost their first two matches there and the defending champions were bottom of the league after nine games. Rahmen is therefore sacked on October 8, around three months after taking office.

01.07.2022 - 30.06.2023 Bruno Berner

Bruno Berner takes over as coach of promoted Winterthur in the summer of 2022. It is a tough season that ends well for Winti. On matchday 32, Bruno Berner's team won 1-0 away at Sion and overtook the Valais side in the table. Winterthur lost every game in the following four rounds until the end of the season. Because Sion also failed to score, Winterthur remained in the Super League, while Sion were relegated with one point less in their account. Berner moves to GC after just one year, where he is dismissed after the 31st round. Berner is currently without a club.

20.12.2021 - 30.06.2022 Alex Frei

Alex Frei takes over the helm at Winterthur in December 2021 and leads the club into the Super League. After his success, he follows the call from Basel. He is released there in February 2023. Just under five months later, he was given a try at FC Aarau. The engagement was not crowned with success and he threw in the towel in March. Frei has been without a club ever since and currently works as a blue Sport expert.

09.12.2021 - 19.12.2021 Dario Zuffi

Dario Zuffi has been an assistant coach with the 1st team since July 2017 and has worked with eight different head coaches during this time. In December 2021, he took over the main responsibility as interim coach for two matches.

01.07.2018 - 08.12.2021 Ralf Loose

The 61-year-old has been on the touchline at FC Winterthur for 137 matches. In December 2021, he had to step down after a 2-0 defeat in Aarau. This was despite FCW being in second place and therefore still fully in the promotion battle. Loose has been without a club since his dismissal in Winterthur.

03.01.2018 - 30.06.2018 Livio Bordoli

Bordoli has been on the touchline at almost all the big-name clubs in Ticino during his career. His last coaching job, however, was at FC Winterthur. He has been without a club since the end of June 2018.

15.02.2017 - 03.01.2018 Umberto Romano

Umberto Romano's time at FC Winterthur ends in 2017. He then worked as an assistant coach at Lausanne-Sport before joining the FCZ youth team. Most recently, Umberto Romano formed a co-head coach duo at FCZ together with Murat Ural. However, Ricardo Moniz is now in charge at the Zurich club, while Romano has left FCZ and is currently without a club.

01.01.2016 - 14.02.2017 Sven Christ

Sven Christ has not disappeared from the scene, but he is no longer active as a coach either. The 50-year-old is head of the SFV/SFL performance centers and in this role helps to ensure that Switzerland does not run out of talent.

27.11.2015 - 31.12.2015 Dario Zuffi

At the end of November 2015, Zuffi, then still a youth coach, had already taken over on an interim basis for two games. He got the maximum with a haul of six points.

09.07.2014 - 26.11.2015 Jürgen Seeberger

Jürgen Seeberger was head coach at Winterthur for 57 games, after which he coached FC Kosova, Stuttgart Kickers, FC Schaffhausen, Freienbach and, most recently, Vaduz for four games between January and February 2023. The 59-year-old is now embarking on a new adventure in amateur football and has been on the touchline at Aargau 2nd division club FC Mutschellen for a few days.

01.06.2009 - 08.07.2014 Boro Kuzmanovic

Between 2009 and 2014, Kuzmanovic coached the Winterthur 1st team. He then coached several youth teams at St. Gallen and the Hoppers. From July 2018, he was assistant coach at FC St.Gallen, and since July 2024 he has been working as a development coach at FCSG.