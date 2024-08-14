Arne Slot is the new hope at Liverpool FC Keystone

Dutchman Arne Slot has to fill the huge gap left by Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool FC. Despite his good references, the 45-year-old coach faces a difficult task.

SDA

Like most other big European clubs, Liverpool FC has been on a promotional tour. He made appearances in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and North Carolina. Far away from home, he put the finishing touches to a season that, regardless of the results, will be a turning point because Arne Slot, rather than Jürgen Klopp, will be taking his place on the coaching bench. It is a leap into the unknown after almost nine years under the charismatic German.

On Sunday, Liverpool FC made their first appearance under Slot at home on Anfield Road with a 4-1 win against Sevilla FC. Almost 60,000 fans came to watch the last public test before Liverpool's Premier League season begins next Saturday at newly promoted Ipswich. Most of the players are still the same, so the focus was mainly on the coach and his tactical approach. Slot is calmer than Klopp, recognized "The Guardian", and the game under the new coach is more focused on control than intensity.

On the whole, however, much is likely to remain similar around the Liverpool FC team. The early search for Klopp's successor was aimed at finding a coach similar to the German. Following the rejection of Xabi Alonso, the choice fell on Arne Slot back in April. He recommended himself with the attacking football he plays and his successes in his three years at Feyenoord Rotterdam.

Feyenoord revitalized

Like Klopp, Slot became a successful coach after a mediocre career as a player. As a central midfielder, he spent most of his time on the pitch for FC Zwolle. After retiring, he worked his way up from junior coach and various assistant positions to head coach at Alkmaar and Feyenoord Rotterdam. In the port city, he quickly made the club, which was in a poor financial and sporting position when he took over, competitive again. In 2023, he led Feyenoord to the championship and this year to cup victory.

"We want to improve every day," is Slot's guideline for the coming months in England. He has already seen a lot of positive things in the pre-season games. "But I can also compile a long list of things that still need to be improved." That is normal. Slot is a perfectionist. He has running routes rehearsed, archives tactics from various coaches on his laptop and also looks to other sports for inspiration.

Observers emphasize that Slot not only has good ideas, but can also communicate them. At Feyenoord, he ensured that some players made leaps in performance. At the beginning of July, 24-year-old Mats Wieffer was sold to Brighton for 30 million euros, having been bought from city rivals Excelsior for half a million two years previously. In the last two years, the Dutch club has raised almost 150 million euros on the transfer market.

The difficult legacy

Under difficult circumstances, Slot got Feyenoord back on track and shaped the club for three years. At first glance, the task at Liverpool is rather less tricky than in Rotterdam, after all he is taking over a well-functioning team that finished 3rd in the Premier League last season. However, there is a lot more for Slot to lose at Liverpool than at Feyenoord.

The pressure is already great at the 19-time English champions, but the huge shadow cast by Jürgen Klopp makes it even greater. How difficult it is for a coach to initiate a new beginning after the end of a successful era has been demonstrated in recent years at Arsenal and Manchester United. Unai Emery only managed 15 months in office as the successor to Arsenal's iconic coach Arsène Wenger, while David Moyes only lasted nine months on the Manchester United bench after Alex Ferguson's resignation despite a six-year contract.

Both teams, like Liverpool, seemed to have done everything right. Emery's style was similar to that of his predecessor, while Moyes, as a Scot and long-time Everton coach, was reminiscent of Ferguson. Football fans in England have not forgotten these bad appointments. The focus will remain on Arne Slot for a while until he becomes more than just Jürgen Klopp's successor at Liverpool.

SDA