England have been one of the crème de la crème in women's football for years. After winning the European Championship title in 2022, England also stormed through to the final at the World Cup the following year, where they were narrowly defeated by Spain 1-0. On Saturday, England, the world number 2, played against the USA, currently the world number 1. At Wembley Stadium, well over 70,000 fans waited in vain for goals as the game ended 0-0. The day before, Switzerland went down 6-0 to Germany (world number 4) at the Letzigrund in front of around 17,000 fans.

As if the task wasn't already difficult enough, the Swiss also had many painful absences to lament. Lia Wälti, Luana Bühler, Géraldine Reuteler, Ramona Bachmann and Naomi Luyet were in the starting eleven against both Australia (1-1) and France (2-1) and are now all out. Alayah Pilgrim and Eseosa Aigbogun are also still out of contention for the national team due to fitness deficits following injuries. A victory for the Swiss would therefore be nothing short of a sensation.