After the 6-0 defeat against Germany, Switzerland will face the reigning European champions from England in their last international match of the year. We'll keep you up to date here.
The most important events in the ticker
85.
The final minutes are underway
One thing is already clear, there will be no defeat today. Rather, the question is whether Switzerland can still equalize. A few minutes remain.
79.
Terchoun forces Hampton into a brilliant save
Terchoun wins the ball in the opponent's half of the pitch, moves to the middle and fires a shot from around 20 meters. Hannah Hampton, who is a little wide in front of the box, is just able to clear and steer the ball over the crossbar.
72.
What a run up the pitch
Just like against Germany, the Swiss appear transformed, but this time it's positive. They play courageously and the equalizer is in the air.
65.
The Swiss play much more courageously
Compared to the first half, Switzerland are playing much more courageously and have been in their opponents' half of the pitch more than in the entire first half.
57.
Brilliant save from Herzog
Switzerland are unable to clear and England have a great chance, but Herzog prevents the second goal with a brilliant save.
55.
Beney almost equalizes
Long ball from Herzog, Crnogorcevic extends and Beney gets his shot away. A great move, that's how it can go.
46.
Changes on both sides
Switzerland bring on Riesen, Andrade and Ivelj. Sow, Schertenleib and Marti are off. It gets really loud in the stadium when the substitution of Alessia Russo is announced.
HALF-TIME
Switzerland are 1-0 down at the break
Switzerland are 1-0 down at the break. Although the English team had most of the ball, they had hardly any chances to score from play. The goal came from a free-kick, so once again it came from a set-piece.
39.
Schertenleib goes for the finish
Beney wins the ball and loses it, but the ball ends up with Schertenleib. She goes for the finish, but the goalkeeper is on the ball. Beney would have run with it, there would have been more in it.
38.
Herzog is on the alert
The Englishwomen get a shot away, but the shot is centrally on target and is saved by the Swiss number 1.
32.
Switzerland hardly see any land
The Swiss lose the ball far too quickly and the English have an almost monopoly on possession. However, it doesn't become dangerous because the Lionesses hardly find any open spaces, although Switzerland are doing pretty well in this respect so far. But that can hardly be good in the long run.
24.
Schertenleib with a fine blade
With a strong turn on her own axis, Schertenleib lets her opponent run into space and plays a through pass to Lara Marti, who loses the running duel against her opponent. But that looked really good.
15.
The Swiss have recovered
Switzerland regained their composure after conceding the goal. Herzog has to intervene once, but she plays well and it doesn't become really dangerous. Offensively, Crnogorcevic takes a free kick, but Calligaris' cross poses little danger.
8.
Grace Clinton shocks Switzerland
After a free kick, it strikes. Stierli loses the crucial header duel and Coumba Sow loses sight of her opponent, who converts the rebound off the post to make it 1:0.
7.
Switzerland make a concentrated start
When England had the ball, Switzerland settled into a 5-4-1 formation, with the full-backs in particular having to do a lot of running when they won the ball to support the attack. Sydney Schertenleib plays up front.
1.
The ball is rolling
Wow, there's already a fantastic atmosphere before the game. Here we go ...
Pia Sundhage's starting eleven
There are two changes compared to the Germany game: Lara Marti moves into the starting eleven for Nadine Riesen and Meriame Terchoun comes on in place of Alisha Lehmann.
-
The England line-up
Sarina Wiegman has completely turned her team on its head compared to the match against the USA. At least captain Millie Bright and Jess Park are still in the starting eleven against Switzerland.
-
The Swiss squad will face England away from home
England have been one of the crème de la crème in women's football for years. After winning the European Championship title in 2022, England also stormed through to the final at the World Cup the following year, where they were narrowly defeated by Spain 1-0. On Saturday, England, the world number 2, played against the USA, currently the world number 1. At Wembley Stadium, well over 70,000 fans waited in vain for goals as the game ended 0-0. The day before, Switzerland went down 6-0 to Germany (world number 4) at the Letzigrund in front of around 17,000 fans.
As if the task wasn't already difficult enough, the Swiss also had many painful absences to lament. Lia Wälti, Luana Bühler, Géraldine Reuteler, Ramona Bachmann and Naomi Luyet were in the starting eleven against both Australia (1-1) and France (2-1) and are now all out. Alayah Pilgrim and Eseosa Aigbogun are also still out of contention for the national team due to fitness deficits following injuries. A victory for the Swiss would therefore be nothing short of a sensation.
"A win against England would be a sensation"