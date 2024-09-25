National team captain Ciriaco Sforza wears a nose plaster at the 1996 European Championship in England. Imago

Nose plasters adorned the olfactory organs of many football stars in the 90s, but then quickly disappeared again because they were supposedly useless. Now they are suddenly back.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the mid-nineties, the nose plaster conquered football pitches, but quickly disappeared again.

Last week, the patch made a surprising comeback in the Champions League. Several Feyenoord players played against Leverkusen with nose plasters.

Although the Dutch team lost 4-0, they did not run out of steam in the second half. Show more

The nose plaster conquered Europe's football pitches virtually out of nowhere in the mid-nineties. Imported from American football, who were the first to misuse the nose plaster - it was launched on the market by the manufacturer "BreatheRight" in 1993 to prevent loud snoring.

At the time, it was claimed that the patch would pull the nostrils apart, making breathing easier and improving performance. No wonder no footballer does without this miracle product. A plaster adorns the olfactory organs of Murat Yakin, Ciriaco Sforza & Co.

Murat Yakin in 1996 against Finland. KEYSTONE

The former Xamax defender and Bulgarian international Trifon Ivanov († 2016) is said to have been the first footballer with a nose plaster.

Highlight of the nose plaster? The 1996 European Championship in England. But as quickly as they came, they disappeared again. In 1997, American scientists announced that it was all just a lot of hocus-pocus. Although the plaster helped in the fight against snoring, it did not improve performance. The reason: under stress, you don't breathe through your nose, but through your mouth.

Almost 30 years later, the hocus-pocus from the 90s is suddenly making a comeback on football pitches. During Feyenoord's match against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League last week, several Dutch players appeared with nose plasters.

Feyenoord's Timber (l.) and Trauner, both with conspicuous nose plasters, take on Leverkusen's Boniface. KEYSTONE

It was of little use: The Dutch team went down 4-0 against Xhaka, Wirtz & Co. Although, maybe the miracle thing on the olfactory organ helped after all. At least Feyenoord didn't concede a goal in the second half.

