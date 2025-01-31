Alain Sutter talks to "Lässer" about an experience that gave him a new awareness as a 5-year-old. At first, little Alain panicked, but today he talks about the greatest gift.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Having a choice in how I deal with certain situations is one of the best things in life," says Alain Sutter on "Lässer".

In January 2024, the former professional footballer was dismissed as Head of Sport at FC St.Gallen. The situation at the time was a shock for Sutter.

In the talk show, Sutter is reflective. He attributes his reflectiveness to an experience as a 5-year-old boy. Show more

Alain Sutter is a guest on "Lässer". As a former footballer and sports manager and: as a person. His dismissal from FC St.Gallen in January 2024 was "a shock" for him. He needed time to come to terms with it.

His approach in that situation: to do some soul-searching. "We all have our destiny. We all have our baggage to carry. Nevertheless, everyone has a choice: 'What do I do with this situation? For him, being aware that he has a choice about how he deals with certain situations is "one of the best things in life".

The finite nature of life

Sutter is reflective in the talk. The impetus to come to terms with life and himself came from an experience when Sutter was young. "I was five years old and lying in bed. It was dark and then the thought crossed my mind: 'At some point you won't be around anymore. One day you'll be dead'." Little Alain's reaction: panic. "I ran out of bed screaming into the living room and lay down on the floor. At that moment, I realized that life is finite."

This awareness is still with him today. Today, Sutter is certain: "The panic-stricken fear of death as a 5-year-old triggered my development in this respect (to be reflective, ed.). In the end, it was my greatest gift." It led him to make conscious decisions.

Do I want to invest my lifetime in this?

Time is the most precious thing in life. No amount of money, fame or prestige can outweigh it. So before making decisions, Sutter always asks himself whether he wants to invest his lifetime in something specific. If the answer is "yes", he does it.

As a 17-year-old, Sutter decided to play professional football, making his Super League debut with Grasshoppers in August 1985. There, too, he thought beyond the sidelines. "It was about performance on the pitch and becoming the best version of myself."

He is now 57 years old, has a great football career behind him and wants to "experience many more wonderful moments in his life and inspire one or two people".

