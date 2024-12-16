Which teams will Pia Sundhage and the Swiss players face next summer? Keystone

The groups for the 2025 European Women's Championship in Switzerland will be drawn on Monday. Among other things, the Swiss will find out which team they will open the tournament against on July 2.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The draw pots for the Women's European Championship group draw Pot 1 : Switzerland, Spain, Germany, France

Pot 2 : Italy, Iceland, Denmark, England

Pot 3 : Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Belgium

Pot 4: Finland, Poland, Portugal, Wales Show more

The 16 qualified teams will be divided into the four preliminary round groups at the Swiss Tech Convention Center near Lausanne from 18:00. The Swiss, coached by Pia Sundhage, already know that as hosts they will take top spot in Group A and will play their opening match against one of the teams drawn in Basel's St. Jakob-Park.

The three other nations in Pot 1 - Spain, Germany and France - are therefore out of the question as Switzerland's opponents. In pot 2 are Italy, Iceland, Denmark and defending champions England, in pot 3 the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Belgium and in top 4 Finland, Poland, Portugal and Wales. The top two in each group qualify for the quarter-finals, which will take place from July 16 to 19. The final will take place on July 27 in Basel, which has the largest of the eight European Championship stadiums, the St. Jakob-Park. In terms of size, the other arenas are in Bern, Geneva, Zurich, St. Gallen, Lucerne, Sion and Thun.

In addition to the delegations from the participating countries - SFA President Dominique Blanc, women's football boss Marion Daube and Sundhage are among those attending on behalf of Switzerland - many celebrities are also expected to attend the draw. Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright and SRF employee Annette Fetscherin will host the event. Xherdan Shaqiri, Lara Dickenmann, Leonardo Bonucci, Sami Khedira and Raphaël Varane are among the football celebrities who have been invited.

In addition to the draw, the ceremony will also include a performance by French-speaking Swiss rapper Stress. The mascot Maddli will also make an appearance and the match ball for the tournament will be unveiled.