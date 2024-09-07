Do you know him? This young Swiss recently made his Bundesliga debut against Bayern. IMAGO/Steinsiek.ch

We all know Kobel, Xhaka and Embolo. But there are countless Swiss footballers who also earn their money abroad but are hardly in the spotlight. Curtain up for a soccer trip around the world.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Many Swiss footballers earn their money abroad. While it is widely known where our national team stars play, there are many other players who play in lesser-known leagues.

Whether China, Indonesia or Brazil - Swiss football mercenaries can be found practically all over the world.

Some young Swiss players are also involved in Germany, but are not yet in the media spotlight. They could even play an important role in the national team in the future. Show more

Maren Haile-Selassie

Club: Chicago Fire

Position: Left midfield

Age: 25

Market value: 1.8 million euros

Clubs in Switzerland: FC Zurich, Rapperswil, Xamax, Wil, Lugano

Maren Haile-Selassie has become a regular at Chicago. IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Xherdan Shaqiri moved back to Switzerland from Chicago to FC Basel. But the Fire still have two Swiss players. Maren Haile-Selassie has scored five goals in 22 games in the current MLS season. Lugano right-back Allan Arigoni is also on loan. He is also a regular, but is expected to return to Ticino at the end of the year.

Maxime Dominguez

Club: Vasco da Gama (Brazil)

Position: Attacking midfield

Age: 28

Market value: 1.5 million euros

Clubs in Switzerland: Servette, FC Zurich, Lausanne-Sport, Xamax

Maxime Dominguez in a Gil Vicente jersey in August 2024.

Dominguez moved from Xamax to Poland in 2021 and from there to Gil Vicente in Portugal in the summer of 2023. There he scored 10 points in 33 league games. That was worth Vasco da Gama - a club from Rio de Janeiro - transferring two million euros for the Swiss midfielder.

Bruno Ogbus

Club: SC Freiburg

Position: central defender

Age: 18

Market value: 150,000 euros

Clubs in Switzerland: Grasshoppers (youth)

Bruno Ogbus in a duel against Bayern's Kingsley Coman. IMAGO/Ulmer/Teamfoto

In January 2022, Bruno Ogbus moved from GC's U18s to SC Freiburg's U17s as a 16-year-old. At SCF, he marched through the youth divisions and was promoted to the first team this summer. He played 70 minutes against Osnabrück in the DFB Cup and provided an assist. Ogbus has also made two partial appearances in the Bundesliga so far in matches against Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart.

Nassim Ben Khalifa

Club: Avispa Fukuoka (Japan)

Position: Striker

Age: 32

Market value: 300,000 euros

Clubs in Switzerland: Grasshoppers, Lausanne-Sport, St.Gallen

Nassim Ben Khalifa in March 2023. IMAGO/AFLOSPORT

The U17 world champion has had an eventful career. Ben Khalifa has played abroad in the Bundesliga, Turkey, Belgium and, since 2022, Japan. The four-time Swiss international has been under contract with Avispa Fukuoka since January 2024, but has not played a single game there.

Franck Surdez

Club: KAA Gent (Belgium)

Position: left-back

Age: 22

Market value: €1.3 million

Clubs in Switzerland: Xamax

Franck Surdez has made a good start to the season. IMAGO/Belga

In January 2024, Surdez moved from Xamax in the Challenge League to KAA Gent in Belgium. He made a few partial appearances there in the second half of the season before being ruled out with an injury. However, Surdez made an excellent start to the new season. He has already collected three assists in five league games. This puts him at the top of his team's scoring charts.

Cephas Malele

Club: SH Shenhua (China)

Position: center forward

Age: 30

Market value: 1.2 million euros

Clubs in Switzerland: FC Zurich U21

Cephas Malele is a regular source of joy in China. IMAGO/VCG

Born in Angola, he learned to play football at FC Zurich. But before he made his professional debut, Malele moved abroad. There he changed clubs more often than others change their underpants. The now 30-year-old has played for 12 different clubs and has been in China with SH Shenhua since March 2023, where he seems to be in the right place. He has scored 15 times in 21 games in the Chinese Super League this season.

Aaron Keller

Club: SSV Ulm (Bundesliga 2)

Position: left-back

Age: 20

Market value: 800,000 euros

Clubs in Switzerland: none

Aaron Keller played himself into the focus of the U21 national team at Ulm. IMAGO/IPA Photo

Aaron Keller was born in Kilchberg, Zurich, but started playing football in Hong Kong. In 2017, at the age of 13, Keller moved to Germany and joined the youth team at Unterhaching in 2018. Keller made it into the professional squad there in 2021 at the age of 17. His breakthrough came last season. In 37 third division games, Keller scored nine goals and provided four assists. In March 2024, he also made his debut for the U21 national team and scored immediately after coming on as a substitute in a 3-0 win against Albania. In the current season, Keller was loaned to Ulm in the Bundesliga 2.

Gabriel Bares

Club: Montpellier

Position: Defensive midfield

Age: 24

Market value: 400,000 euros

Clubs in Switzerland: Lausanne-Sport, FC Thun

Gabriel Bares is in the Montpellier squad, but hardly plays. IMAGO/PanoramiC

Bares moved from Thun to Montpellier in France in the summer of 2023. From there, the defensive midfielder was immediately loaned out to Ligue 2, where he was able to gain match practice. This season, Bares is part of the Montpellier squad, but has only played six minutes so far - in the 6-0 defeat against PSG.

Andrin Hunziker

Club: Karlsruher SC

Position: center forward

Age: 21

Market value: 400,000 euros

Clubs in Switzerland: Basel, Aarau

Andrin Hunziker has been cold-blooded at KSC so far. IMAGO/DeFodi

Hunziker missed almost all of last season with Basel due to a cruciate ligament rupture. Nevertheless, the striker ventured abroad (on loan). At KSC in the 2nd Bundesliga, Hunziker has hit the ground running so far. He has been used as a substitute in all four games and has only played 92 minutes so far - but his tally of two goals and one assist is outstanding. If Hunziker continues like this, he is likely to become a regular soon.

Léo Lacroix

Club: Al-Jabalain FC (Saudi Arabian League 2)

Position: central defender

Age: 32

Market value: 350,000 euros

Clubs in Switzerland: Sion, Basel

Léo Lacroix (here in action for Craiova) has moved to Saudi Arabia. IMAGO/NurPhoto

Léo Lacroix has played one international match for Switzerland. The now 32-year-old played for Saint-Etienne in France and HSV in Germany, among others. However, the central defender increasingly disappeared from the football map, playing in Australia from 2021 to 2023 and the last year with Craiova in Romania, where he was relegated with his team. He has now signed for AL-Jabalain in the Saudi Arabian second division.

Karim Rossi, Persis Solo (Indonesia)

Club: Persis (Indonesia)

Position: center forward

Age: 30

Market value: 300,000 euros

Clubs in Switzerland: Lugano, Schaffhausen, Chiasso

Karim Rossi in action in Luxembourg in December 2021.

Once trained at GC, Karim Rossi went on to travel the world as a footballer: England, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Indonesia and Cyprus. This summer, Rossi returned to Indonesia to play for Persis.

Other Swiss players abroad Isaac Schmidt, Leeds United

Petar Pusic, NK Osijek (Croatia)

Michael Frey, Queen Park Rangers (English League 2)

Jan Elvedi, Kaiserslautern

Adrian Gantenbein, Schalke

Nicolas Bürgy, Viborg FF (Denmark)

Marco Burch, Legia Warsaw

Filip Stojilkovic, SV Darmstadt 98

Bryan Okoh, RB Salzburg

Jasper van der Werff, FC Universitatea Cluj (Romania)

Natan Girma, AC Reggiana 1919 (Serie B, Italy)

Christopher Lungoyi, Gaziantep (Turkey)

Benjamin Sigrist, FC Rapid 1923 (Romania)

Quentin Maqueiras, Puskás Akadémia FC (Hungary)

Theo Golliard, Helmond Sport (2nd Dutch league)

Leny Meyer, VfB Stuttgart II

Winsley Boteli, Mönchengladbach II

Leo Seydoux, FC Dordrecht (2nd Dutch league)

Alessio Besio, SC Freiburg II

Francesco Ruberto, FC Vizela (2nd Portuguese league)

Roberto Alves, Radomiak Radom (Poland)

Kemal Ademi, NK Osijek (Croatia)

Adler, Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia)

Nicholas Ammeter, Las Vegas Lights FC (2nd US League)

Liridon Mulaj, VfL Osnabrück (3rd Bundesliga)

Loris Mettler, Sandefjord Fotball (Norway)

Ryan Fosso, Fortuna Sittard (Netherlands)

Joao Oliveira, Arka Gdynia (2nd Polish league)

Dimitri Oberlin, Sepsi OSK Sf. Gheorghe (Romania)

Bastien Conus, VfL Osnabrück (3rd Bundesliga)

Louis Lurvink, FK Pardubice (Czech Republic)

Johan Manzambi, SC Freiburg

Ming Yang-Yang, Nantong Zhiyun (China)

Ruben del Campo, Atlético Ottawa (Canada)

Filip Frei, Radnicki Nis (Serbia)

Lucas Blondel (Boca Juniors) Show more

