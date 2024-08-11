Three appearances, five goals, 6:0 away win against Servette: no wonder Thierno Barry has a big grin on his face during the interview with blue Sport after the FCB gala in Geneva. The only question is whether he will stay in Basel.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thierno Barry has played three games for FC Basel this season and scored five goals.

His secret? "Great preparation in the summer."

Barry is evasive when asked whether he will stay at FC Basel.

blue Sport expert Timm Klose is certain that Barry has raised his price tag once again. Show more

Thierno Barry has already written many headlines in the still young season. The 21-year-old scored a brace in the very first game, was then left out of the squad for the second game due to a night out, only to return a week later against GC with a brace. Barry again opened the scoring in the 6-0 away win, taking his tally to five goals.

Asked about his secret, the striker says: "The secret is simply great preparation in the summer." The Frenchman has recently been the subject of repeated transfer rumors. The headlines don't seem to interest Barry much. "I'm just thinking about taking it game by game and trying to score as many goals as possible."

The answer to the question of whether the game against Servette was his last for FC Basel might not please some FCB fans. Barry says: "I don't know, at the moment we'll just carry on like this." A clear commitment to FCB certainly looks different.

In the blue Sport Studio, expert Timm Klose says: "He's raised his price tag a bit more with today's game. Of course the FCB fans would be happy if he stayed, because he's very, very important for the club at the moment. But Ajeti is also slowly getting back on track. And at the back, there are young and wild players who are also waiting for their chance. You shouldn't stop travelers, they always say." Although Klose would also welcome the chance to keep the core of the team together for a longer period of time.