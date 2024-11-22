Jonas Omlin in action. Picture: Keystone

Although Gladbach captain Jonas Omlin is fit again, coach Gerardo Seoane is still relying on former substitute Moritz Nicolas. The coach has now explained the new pecking order among the goalkeepers.

Syl Battistuzzi

On Friday afternoon, Gladbach coach Gerardo Seoane provided information (via Kicker) about the personnel situation ahead of Sunday's match against St. Pauli. National team defender Nico Elvedi, who has been out recently with muscular problems, will return to the squad. However, after a month out of action, it is still too early for him to make a starting appearance, as the 28-year-old from Zurich is not yet back to 100 percent.

Goalie Jonas Omlin is also back on board. The 30-year-old has been absent since September due to a tendon injury. Last week, the player from central Switzerland was back between the posts for the test match against Preussen Münster (3:1).

However, Omlin will only have to make do with the substitute role for the time being. Seoane recently announced that he would continue to rely on previous substitute Moritz Nicolas, who stood in for the Swiss and performed well.

"That was good for everyone"

"It's a new situation for everyone," emphasizes Seoane and is optimistic that Nicolas can continue to impress. "If that's the case, there's no reason to make a change. I think it was good for everyone that there is clarity," says Seoane.

But Seoane also gives his compatriot hope: "When Omlin is back to 100 percent, I'll have two goalkeepers on an equal footing."