If YB secures a ticket for the Champions League in the play-offs against Galatasaray, the Swiss champions' cash registers will be ringing. The club stands to gain over 40 million euros.

YB will play the second leg of the Champions League play-offs against Galatasaray on Tuesday evening.

If YB qualify successfully, they will probably win more than 40 million euros.

If YB misses out on the top flight, the Swiss champions will take part in the Europa League. YB could pocket 17 million euros in this competition. Show more

The door to the Champions League is ajar for YB. After the false start in the league, few expected a first-leg coup against Galatasaray. The Swiss champions crushed the Turkish star ensemble 3:2.

However, the Champions League is still at least 90 minutes away for the Bernese. The second leg will require a lot of sweat and nerves. The 50,000 fans in the stadium in Istanbul will whip their Galatasaray forward with words.

YB remain underdogs in the second leg. Despite their role as underdogs, there is far more at stake than fame and glory. In addition to a place in the Champions League, YB can look forward to millions of euros for a successful qualifying campaign.

Uefa will pay a fixed 18.6 million euros to all clubs in the top flight. In the league phase, there is also a tidy sum for every point scored. 2.1 million euros for a win, 700,000 euros for a draw. If you add in ranking bonuses, value bonuses and ticket revenue, YB will probably receive more than 40 million euros.

Europa League consolation

Should YB fail on their way to the Champions League and end up in the Europa League, there will be a kind of consolation prize from Uefa. All teams that get stuck in the CL play-offs will receive 4.3 million euros each. The starting bonus of another 4.3 million euros is on top of that.

In the Europa League, YB would receive 450,000 euros per win and 150,000 euros per draw. Including all other income, YB could pocket 17 million euros in Europe's second-highest club competition.

A draw on Tuesday evening will be enough for YB to qualify for the Champions League. After the first leg in Bern, Patrick Rahmen emphasized the Turks' vulnerability in defence. "We're going into the game with a broad chest," said Rahmen. Kick-off is at 9 pm.

YB will play the game without striker Meschack Elia. The speedy attacker picked up a muscle injury in training, YB announced on Monday.