Amir Abrashi is substituted in the 72nd minute of the home game against Luzern. But before the GC captain leaves the pitch, he gives his team-mates another good shout.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you GC have to settle for a 2-2 draw in their first home game of the season against FC Luzern despite taking the lead at one stage.

Amir Abrashi has to watch Lucerne's late equalizer from the substitutes' bench - although he passionately gives his team-mates (advice) when he comes off. Show more

After GC were 1-0 down at the break in their first home game of the season, the Hoppers turned up the heat after the break and managed to turn the game around within 25 minutes thanks to goals from Nicolas Muci and former Lucerne player Pascal Schürpf. The opening goal also marked the end of Amir Abrashi's working day, who was taken off the pitch in the 72nd minute.

But before he answers coach Marco Schällibaum's call, Abrashi shows why he is the undisputed leader of the Hoppers. The 34-year-old gives instructions to several of his team-mates and motivates them to save the lead over time and still seems to have plenty of energy.

However, Abrashi's words did not help GC to bring home the victory. Thibault Klidjé scored the late equalizer for Lucerne with a wonderful shot five minutes before the end. And Marco Schällibaum might think twice next time whether he should take his bundle of energy Abrashi off the pitch early.