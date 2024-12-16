  1. Residential Customers
Challenge League Three points deducted for Bellinzona

SDA

16.12.2024 - 17:52

Dark clouds: AC Bellinzona fans could be faced with a difficult situation
Keystone

The single judge has decided to deduct three points from Challenge League club Bellinzona for a breach of the duty to provide information under the licensing regulations.

Keystone-SDA

16.12.2024, 18:04

As announced by the Swiss Football League (SFL), the Ticino club can lodge an appeal within five days.

The accusation against AC Bellinzona is that the confirmation of payment of social security contributions for the month of September was not submitted on time - by the end of October - although it was granted an additional deadline. The single judge stated that "the obligation to submit the necessary proof of payment of wages and social security contributions is one of the most important obligations of the SFL clubs in order to ensure the proper conduct of the competition and the correct execution of the championship."

Bellinzona currently occupies 7th place in the second-highest league. The points will only be deducted after the appeal period - or the end of the proceedings - has expired.

