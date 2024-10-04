  1. Residential Customers
Challenge League Three teams level on points at the top

SDA

4.10.2024 - 22:59

Thun coach Mauro Lustrinelli did not see a goal in Bellinzona
Keystone

Thun defended their lead at the top of the table in the 10th round of the Challenge League despite a 0-0 draw in Bellinzona.

04.10.2024, 22:59

The Ticino side had inflicted the only defeat in the current championship on the Bernese Oberland two weeks earlier.

Etoile Carouge and Neuchâtel Xamax are level on points with Thun in second and third place. Geneva beat bottom-placed Stade Nyonnais 3-1, despite falling behind in the first minute after Elias Pasche's fifth goal of the season. The score remained 1-1 until the 91st minute, before Bonota Traore and Matheus Vieira (93rd) scored for the favorites. Stade Nyonnais lost for the seventh time in a row, including the Cup.

Like Etoile Carouge, Neuchâtel recorded their fourth win in the last five championship games with a 2-1 victory over Schaffhausen. At the same time, coach Uli Forte's team remained unbeaten in their fifth home game of the season (fourth win). Francesco Lentini (6th) and Shkelqim Demhasaj (14th), who scored for the fifth time in the current season, put the hosts on the road to victory early on. Schaffhausen only managed to score the equalizer in the 86th minute through Felipe Pasadore.

