The barrage frustration against GC has long been digested in the Bernese Oberland. FC Thun now wants to make a new attempt and finally get promoted.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Last season, FC Thun narrowly missed out on promotion to the Super League.

Thun president Andres Gerber makes no secret of the fact that promotion is on the cards this season.

Coach Mauro Lustrinelli also has great ambitions, but is more reserved than his president.

Thun kick off the new season away to Aarau on Friday evening.

The great disappointment of narrowly missing out on promotion in the barrage against GC has been digested in the Bernese Oberland, the frustration has given way to fighting spirit. Thun president Andres Gerber told blue Sport that you can't really fail more narrowly than that. "That means we'll have another go this season."

Gerber doesn't like to beat around the bush, saying: "Our goal is promotion. We don't want to end up in the barrage, in the positive sense of the word."

First place should be easier to achieve than last season, when Sion was a giant in the Challenge League. "That may be the case on paper," says Gerber. "But it certainly won't be easy. That also means we'll be the favorites all year round. And you have to come to terms with that role."

Lustrinelli: "We want to do better than last season"

Coach Mauro Lustrinelli doesn't see the role of favorites as clearly defined. "There are several teams that have strengthened. But I'm very optimistic, we want to do even better than last season." However, the Super League is still a long way off, the Ticino native continued. "We're taking it step by step. We are fully in the here and now."

Thun are about to face a rival in the promotion race. On Friday evening at 20.15 at FC Aarau.