Etoile Carouge remain leaders after the second half of the 11th round of the Challenge League. Thun missed out on the leap to the top with a defeat in Vaduz.

In the duel against their former coach Marc Schneider, Thun came away empty-handed in Liechtenstein, although they were able to play the final 25 minutes with one man more after going 1-0 down and a yellow card for Dominik Schwizer.

Instead of an equalizer, however, Jonathan de Donno scored a penalty well into stoppage time to make it 2-0. Fabrizio Cavegn had taken the lead in the 56th minute.

The win allowed Vaduz to pull away from the bottom of the table. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, who were relegated from the Super League, also managed to do so at least halfway with a 1-1 draw against Bellinzona.

Vaduz - Thun 2:0 (0:0). - 1470 spectators. - SR Huwiler. - Goals: 56. Cavegn 1:0. 96. De Donno (penalty) 2:0. - Remarks: 56. yellow-red card against Schwizer (Vaduz).

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy - Bellinzona 1:1 (1:1). - SR Anex. - Goals: 2. Mahmoud 1:0. 44. Nivokazi 1:1.

