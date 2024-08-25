FC Thun is currently the measure of all things in the Challenge League. After the 4:2 home win against Nyon in the 5th round, they are five points ahead of their closest rivals.

After the break, Tresor Samba, Genis Montolio and Hermann Tebily made the difference with their goals. Nyon had made it 1:1 shortly before the break and 2:3 in the 88th minute.

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, who are still waiting for their first win since returning to the Challenge League, did not go according to plan. The Vaud side lost 3-1 at Vaduz in their fifth match since relegation, with Swiss U21 international Fabrizio Cavegn scoring twice for the Liechtenstein side.

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy were down to ten players from the 52nd minute onwards after Sahmkou Camara was shown a second yellow card. At this point, the team at the bottom of the league was already 2-0 down.

Telegrams and table:

Thun - Stade Nyonnais 4:2 (1:1). - SR Tschudi. - Goals: 23rd Bamert 1:0. 44th Pasche 1:1. 64th Samba 2:1. 71st Montolio 3:1. 88th Jaiteh 3:2. 94th Tebily 4:2.

Vaduz - Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 3:1 (2:0). - 1253 spectators. - Refereed by Mandach. - Goals: 9. Eberhard 1:0. 33. Cavegn 2:0. 67. Malula 2:1. 81. Cavegn (penalty) 3:1. - Remarks: 52nd yellow card against Camara (Stade Lausanne-Ouchy).

The other games of the weekend. Friday: Wil - Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 4:0 (1:0). - Saturday: Aarau - Etoile Carouge 1:0 (1:0 ). Bellinzona - Schaffhausen 2:1 (2:0).

1. Thun 5/13 (12:4). 2. Bellinzona 5/8 (8:7). 3. Vaduz 5/8 (7:6). 4. Schaffhausen 5/7 (8:6). 5. Etoile Carouge 5/7 (7:7). 6. Stade Nyonnais 5/7 (7:8). 7. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 5/7 (9:12). 8. Aarau 5/5 (6:9). 9. Wil 5/4 (9:10). 10. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 5/2 (5:9).

