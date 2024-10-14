  1. Residential Customers
Too many games? Top leagues and players' union file complaint against FIFA

SDA

14.10.2024 - 16:15

Javier Tebas, President of Spain's La Liga, is behind the complaint lodged with the EU by Europe's top leagues and the players' union against FIFA.
Keystone

The association of European leagues and the players' union Fifpro Europe, together with the Spanish "La Liga", have filed a complaint against FIFA with the EU Commission.

14.10.2024, 16:15

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • Does the international calendar endanger the safety and health of players? The Association of European Leagues and the players' union Fifpro Europa think so.
  • They have lodged a complaint against FIFA.
  • The leagues and the players' union point to FIFA's "conflict of interest". With regard to the international calendar, the parties once again denounce that "FIFA's rules and conduct fall far short of the requirements of EU law".
The leagues and the players' union accuse FIFA of abusing its dominant position in setting the international calendar for 2025 to 2026 - in particular with regard to the 2025 Club World Cup and the 2026 World Cup.

In their statement, the complainants argue that the oversaturated international calendar endangers the safety and health of players and threatens national and international competitions that have been cherished by fans in Europe and around the world for generations.

The detailed and substantiated complaint was officially submitted to the European Commission's Directorate-General for Competition. The submission of the complaint was preceded by a comprehensive examination of the case. In July, the parties agreed to submit the complaint.

The leagues and the players' union point to Fifa's "conflict of interest". With regard to the international calendar, the parties again denounce that "FIFA's rules and conduct fall far short of the requirements of EU law".

SDA

