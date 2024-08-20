Rodrigo Bentancur (center) briefly lost consciousness after a collision. Picture: Imago

Tottenham and Leicester City draw 1-1 at the end of the first matchday in the Premier League, but the result is only of marginal interest. The reason: a violent collision.

A violent collision briefly knocked professional footballer Rodrigo Bentancur unconscious and caused consternation in the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City. The midfielder collided with the head of opponent Abdul Fatawu after a corner kick in the 76th minute and, according to media reports, was knocked out. He was treated on the pitch for several minutes before he was able to sit down and was eventually taken off the pitch on a stretcher. Photos show that the Uruguayan was bleeding from the head. Support staff used an oxygen mask.

British newspapers reported that the all-clear had been given from the touchline before the final whistle in the 1-1 draw at the start of the Premier League season between the two teams. However, Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou also said after the game: "We have to be very careful. The good news is that he is conscious and talking." The medical department must now look after the player, he added.

