Two Polish referees allegedly stole a road sign while under the influence of alcohol before their scheduled match in a Champions League qualifier.

Syl Battistuzzi

The two referees were withdrawn from their match. They are suspected of having stolen a traffic sign while under the influence of alcohol. Show more

Polish referees Bartosz Frankowski and Tomasz Musial are alleged to have stolen a traffic sign while under the influence of alcohol before their scheduled assignment in a Champions League qualifying match. Together with another man, they ended up in the drunk tank, as reported by TVP Sport, citing the police in Lublin.

Both were due to work as assistant referees at Dynamo Kiev's match against Glasgow Rangers in Lublin, Poland, on Tuesday evening.

UEFA confirmed that the video assistant referees had been replaced for the match. Poland's football association PZPN announced that the situation was being analyzed.

Police investigate

According to the local police, there were reports from passers-by early on Tuesday morning that three men were carrying away a traffic sign in the center of Lublin. "Police officers went to the scene. The men were tested with a breathalyzer. It turned out that they were heavily intoxicated," a police spokesman told the broadcaster. The intoxicated trio are said to have had an alcohol level of over 1.5 per mille each. They are being investigated for destroying traffic infrastructure.

The association PZPN announced that it would "conduct a detailed analysis of the situation in connection with reports of inappropriate behavior by two Ekstraklasa referees who were due to officiate at the Champions League qualifier between Dynamo Kiev and Glasgow Rangers". If the allegations are confirmed, a request will be made to terminate their contracts.