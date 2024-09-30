Referee Sandro Schärer will be in action in the Champions League on Tuesday. Picture: Keystone

The second matchday in the Champions League will be a memorable one for top Swiss referees. For the first time, two referees will be in action in the top flight.

Luca Betschart

The second matchday of the league phase in the Champions League is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

For the first time ever, two Swiss referees have been nominated for the same round of the premier league: Sandro Schärer will referee the match between Bayer Leverkusen and Milan, while Urs Schnyder will referee the match between Girona and Feyenoord.

Referee boss Dani Wermelinger says: "It makes us very proud to see that the teams have recommended themselves for Champions League duties with their performances and that the hard work is paying off." Show more

The second matchday of the newly created league phase is coming up in the top flight. Already on Tuesday, Young Boys will host the big FC Barcelona. But YB is not the only team representing Switzerland internationally this week.

For the first time ever, two Swiss referees will be called up for the same round of the Champions League: Sandro Schärer will referee the match between Granit Xhaka's Bayer Leverkusen and Noah Okafor's AC Milan on Tuesday.

Urs Schnyder will then come into action on Wednesday from 18:45. The 38-year-old is scheduled to take charge of the match between Girona and Feyenoord Rotterdam. Both Schärer and Schnyder will be supported by Fedayi San as video assistant referee from Nyon.

Wermelinger: "Makes us proud"

The last time two Swiss referees were entrusted with the most important European competition was 16 years ago in the late fall of 2008, although Massimo Busacca and Claudio Circhetta were not involved in the same round at the time.

"Considering that there were no Swiss referees in the Champions League between 2011 and 2020, it's all the better that two crews now enjoy UEFA's confidence," said a delighted Dani Wermelinger, Head of Top Refereeing at the SFA. "It makes us very proud to see that the teams have recommended themselves for Champions League duties with their performances and that their hard work is paying off."

