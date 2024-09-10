The U21 national team with 1:0 goalscorer Aurèle Amenda, Franck Surdez and Lars Villiger (from left) showed the hoped-for reaction in Montenegro. Picture: Keystone

The Swiss U21 national team reclaimed the lead in the standings in qualifying for Euro 2025 with an away win in Montenegro.

Coach Sascha Stauch's team won 2:0 in Podgorica thanks to a strong first half and benefited from Romania's defeat in Finland (0:2).

Aurèle Amenda and Valmir Matoshi paved the way for Switzerland with a double strike within five minutes midway through the first half, four days after the 2-1 defeat at home to Albania, their first home defeat in more than six years and their first defeat in their seventh qualifying match.

Amenda, who moved from Young Boys to Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer, headed home a corner from captain Ardon Jashari in the 22nd minute, while Thun's Matoshi made it 2-0 after an attack down the left and a final cross-field pass from Lars Villiger. The Swiss eased off noticeably in the second half, but the result held up. Jashari hit the crossbar in the closing stages.

After eight of the ten rounds, Switzerland are now back on course for a direct ticket to the European Championship. However, with 17 points, they lead the table by just one point ahead of Finland and Romania. Switzerland's last opponents in October will be the first two teams in the group; they will first play Finland in Lucerne on October 11, followed four days later by Romania.

As group winners, Switzerland would qualify for next year's European Championship in any case. The top three runners-up in the nine groups will also receive a direct ticket to the finals in Slovakia. The remaining six runners-up will play in play-offs for the last three free places, while the third-placed teams will be eliminated.

Telegram and ranking:

Montenegro U21 - Switzerland U21 0:2 (0:2)

Podgorica. - SR Ciochirca (AUT). - Goals: 22nd Amenda (Jashari) 0:1. 27th Matoshi (Villiger) 0:2.

Switzerland: Loretz; Ottiger (88. Athekame), Amenda, Jaquez, Magnin (74. Okoh); Matoshi, Jashari, Surdez (59. Fosso); Dos Santos; Villiger (88. Avdullahu), Muci (46. Fink).

