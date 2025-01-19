  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Bundesliga Union Berlin can breathe a sigh of relief - Zesiger as Augsburg's lucky charm

SDA

19.1.2025 - 19:45

Double goalscorer: Samuel Essende was man of the day at FC Augsburg.
Double goalscorer: Samuel Essende was man of the day at FC Augsburg.
Picture: Carmen Jaspersen/dpa

After ten games without a win, Union Berlin secured a 2-1 home victory over Mainz in the 18th round of the Bundesliga.

Keystone-SDA

19.01.2025, 19:45

19.01.2025, 20:49

Benedict Hollerbach after a few seconds and Robert Skov with a penalty midway through the first half secured the surprising Berlin success against Mainz, who have been strong this season and had equalized at 1:1 in the meantime. Silvan Widmer was substituted for Mainz for the last half hour.

In Sunday's second Bundesliga match, Augsburg won 2-0 at Bremen thanks to two goals from Congolese Samuel Essende, the first time they have won two championship matches in a row since last March. Cédric Zesiger proved to be a valuable new signing. The defender, who joined Augsburg on loan from Wolfsburg, has yet to concede a goal after two games with his new club.

More from the department

"At some point it's good"Zuber declares transfer discussion over despite South Curve banner

Serie A in the ticker. Will Sommer's Inter stay close to leaders Napoli?

Serie A in the tickerWill Sommer's Inter stay close to leaders Napoli?

"Then came the stupid penalty"Quotes on the thrilling top-of-the-table clash between Lugano and Basel