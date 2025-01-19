Double goalscorer: Samuel Essende was man of the day at FC Augsburg. Picture: Carmen Jaspersen/dpa

After ten games without a win, Union Berlin secured a 2-1 home victory over Mainz in the 18th round of the Bundesliga.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Benedict Hollerbach after a few seconds and Robert Skov with a penalty midway through the first half secured the surprising Berlin success against Mainz, who have been strong this season and had equalized at 1:1 in the meantime. Silvan Widmer was substituted for Mainz for the last half hour.

In Sunday's second Bundesliga match, Augsburg won 2-0 at Bremen thanks to two goals from Congolese Samuel Essende, the first time they have won two championship matches in a row since last March. Cédric Zesiger proved to be a valuable new signing. The defender, who joined Augsburg on loan from Wolfsburg, has yet to concede a goal after two games with his new club.