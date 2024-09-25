France's Raphael Varane was a key factor on the way to the 2018 World Cup title. Picture: Imago

Raphael Varane (31), World Cup winner with France in 2018, announces his immediate retirement.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Raphael Varane announces his immediate retirement on Instagram.

He has won all the major titles with Real Madrid several times.

He was also an important factor in the French national team for years. He didn't miss a minute on the way to the 2018 World Cup title.

Varane, who was recently out with a knee injury, is one of the world's most successful defenders leaving the big stage of football. Show more

The defender announced the end of his career on his Instagram account. "I set myself the highest standards and want to leave strong and not just stick to the game. It takes a lot of courage to listen to your heart and your instincts. Wants and needs are two different things. I've fallen down and got up a thousand times, and this time it's time to stop and hang up my boots when I've won a trophy with my last game at Wembley."

Varane won the English Cup with Manchester United at Wembley in the spring. In the summer, he moved to Como in Italy. He only played 23 minutes in one Cup match for Como.

He has "incredible emotions, special moments and memories that will last a lifetime", he continues. "When I think back on these moments, it is with great pride and a sense of fulfillment that I announce my retirement from the game we all love."

Varane has celebrated the greatest possible successes

Varane can look back on an impressive career in which he won many titles. With Real Madrid, he won the Champions League four times and the Club World Cup just as often. However, he not only became world champion with the club, but also with the national team. In 2018, the central defender did not miss a single minute on his way to the title. He was also an undisputed regular at the 2021 European Championship (knockout against Switzerland in the round of 16) and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (defeat to Argentina in the final).

