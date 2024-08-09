  1. Residential Customers
Transfer after loan VfB Stuttgart sign European Championship player Deniz Undav on a permanent basis

SDA

9.8.2024 - 17:12

Deniz Undav joins VfB Stuttgart for their Champions League adventure.
Deniz Undav joins VfB Stuttgart for their Champions League adventure.
Keystone

After a loan spell last season, 28-year-old German international striker Deniz Undav is joining the Champions League participants from the Bundesliga on a permanent basis.

9.8.2024 - 17:12

Undav signed a contract valid until the summer of 2027 for a transfer fee of just under 30 million euros, according to media reports.

Undav was on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion and was one of the top performers at the surprise team of the 2023/24 season with 28 scoring points as a congenial strike partner to Serhou Guirassy, who moved to Borussia Dortmund.

