The Young Boys rely on David von Ballmoos in goal. Picture: Keystone

Young Boys will start the new season with David von Ballmoos (29) as their number 1 goalkeeper. Rival Anthony Racioppi will leave the champions, Marvin Keller is set to become the new number 2.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new YB coach Patrick Rahmen has made his decision: David von Ballmoos will start the new season as number 1. His rival Anthony Racioppi will leave the club.

Marvin Keller is the new number 2 behind David von Ballmoos, while Loris Benito is the new captain and successor to Fabian Lustenberger, who has left the club. Show more

The goalkeeper issue at the Swiss champions has been resolved: David von Ballmoos will start the new season as number 1. This was announced by coach Patrick Rahmen at the media conference on Thursday.

Keller as number 2 - Benito new captain

As Rahmen explained, Von Ballmoos' rival Anthony Racioppi (25) will leave the club after two and a half years. Marvin Keller (22), who impressed last season as a loan player at FC Winterthur - under coach Rahmen - is planned as number 2. "We have over 50 games this year, so there is also the opportunity for playing minutes," says Rahmen.

Following the retirement of Fabian Lustenberger, Loris Benito is the new captain of the Swiss champions. David von Ballmoos becomes vice-captain. "They both have a lot of experience and influence on the team in the dressing room," says Rahmen.

