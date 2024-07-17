After three and a half years on the sidelines of Estonia's national team, Thomas Häberli is returning to Swiss club football. In an interview with blue Sport, he talks about his new role at Servette.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you After more than three years as Estonia's national team coach, Thomas Häberli is returning to club football and replacing René Weiler as Servette coach.

Ahead of the upcoming start of the season, the 50-year-old talks about his connection to the Geneva club and explains the reasons for his move. Show more

Around a month and a half ago, Thomas Häberli made his debut as Estonia's national team coach against the Swiss national team of all teams. In his 36th and last game on the Estonian touchline, the team suffered a 4-0 defeat in Lucerne.

Shortly afterwards, it was announced that Häberli would be back at the Swissporarena next season. The 50-year-old will replace René Weiler as Servette coach this summer, marking his return to Swiss club football.

Servette as a top address

"I was totally open. It happened relatively quickly," says Häberli when asked about the decision in an interview with blue Sport. "I thought that there might be a break after the international match against Switzerland. But I'm happy that something came up immediately afterwards."

The anticipation of the new task in a new environment is great. "After not being on the pitch every day for three years and feeling the team, I'm happy to have that back now. And I'm over the moon that it's such a great club and a great city. I'm delighted," emphasizes the former goalscorer.

Because Servette is very important to Häberli. "When football became more exciting for me at the age of 10, Servette was top. That's why I know the club's tradition. It excites me enormously to make a difference here," he explains and is also aware of the high demands: "They've had great results in recent years. We all know their ambitions, Servette is a top address."