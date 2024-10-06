Shaqiri as a burden? What Carlos Varela says about the crisis summit between Basel and YB

Crisis summit instead of top match? Basel and YB, the best Super League clubs of the recent past, meet on Sunday. This season, however, the clash of giants will take place under different circumstances.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 14 of the last 15 Super League seasons, the champions have been either YB or Basel. This season, however, both teams are struggling enormously and are currently only in the second half of the table.

Coach Patrick Rahmen is already under pressure at the champions from Bern. Is it even conceivable that the 55-year-old will be on the Bernese touchline for the last time on Sunday?

blue Sport expert Carlos Varela cannot rule out such a scenario. However, he also sees construction sites at FCB and admits: "It's sad for me to see these two clubs so far down." Show more

On Sunday, FC Basel and YB, the two dominant Super League clubs of the recent past, will meet. Based on their performances so far this season, however, it is debatable whether the direct duel at St. Jakob-Park can still be described as a top match. Basel are currently in 7th place, while YB are in last place.

"It's sad for me to see these two clubs so far down," says blue Sport expert Carlos Varela, who played for both FCB and YB during his career. "I hope it goes well for both. We need YB and Basel up front."

The last chance for YB coach Rahmen?

Sunday's match is likely to be a seminal one, especially for the visitors from Bern. Can we even speak of a fateful match for the embattled coach Patrick Rahmen? "Yes, you might think so. The results aren't there," says Varela. "But can Rahmen do anything at all? Is he really to blame? Personally, I don't think so."

Varela describes Rahmen as a "super coach" who has proven that he can get the maximum out of a team. The 55-year-old has also left no stone unturned in Bern and tried out different tactics. From Varela's point of view, this has been unsuccessful for one reason in particular: "I see a lot of players at YB who simply aren't playing at Super League level."

It is a well-known fact that it is easier for clubs to replace the coach than the players. And although YB doesn't actually work that way, another setback on Sunday could have consequences for Rahmen. "Unfortunately, that's the way it is in football. You have to change something when things aren't going well," says Varela.

Shaqiri as a burden?

A ray of hope for YB: Sunday's opponents have also been struggling of late. FC Basel remain without points and without a goal in their last two Super League games against Lucerne and Zurich. Even returnee and hopeful Xherdan Shaqiri has yet to find his feet. In 208 Super League minutes with the magic dwarf, the Bebbi have so far failed to score a single goal. In the 573 minutes without Shaqiri, the average was 2.4 per 90 minutes.

Varela is pleased that Shaqiri is playing for FCB again at the end of his great career. But he also notes: "He's not fit, you can see that on the pitch." This puts coach Fabio Celestini, who likes to work with young players, in a difficult situation. "I don't think it's a plus for Celestini to have Shaqiri in the squad," says Varela. "For his strategy and philosophy, Shaqiri is more of a burden."

And yet it may be Shaqiri of all people who can make the difference against YB on Sunday. "At YB, not a single player convinces me at the moment. At Basel, I see players, fit or not, who might be able to make the difference," says Varela and laughingly reveals his prediction: "A narrow win for Basel - but I would bet 0-0."

Videos from the department