Loris Benito misses the season opener with YB and is condemned to watch against FC Sion. But the defender takes the time to talk about his new captaincy in an interview with blue Sport.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you YB defender Loris Benito has been on the long road back since rupturing his cruciate ligament at the beginning of February.

In an interview with blue Sport, the 32-year-old gives an update and hopes that he will be able to return to the pitch in time for the Champions League qualifiers at the end of August.

Benito also talks about his appointment as the new YB captain and his start with new coach Patrick Rahmen. Show more

On February 3 of this year, Loris Benito was substituted after just six minutes in the away game against Lausanne-Sport and has been out of action ever since with a torn cruciate ligament. The first championship match against Sion on Sunday also comes too soon for the 32-year-old.

In an interview with blue Sport, Benito gives an update on his rehab: "I'm not far away. I've always set myself the goal of playing in the Champions League qualifiers at the end of August. That's still five or six weeks away. I'm confident that it will turn out well."

The captaincy as a "great vote of confidence"

Despite his long absence, Benito has been chosen by coach Patrick Rahmen as the new captain of the champions. "To be able to take on this role and add my name to this list. It's a great pleasure and a great source of pride," admits the defender. "It's a great vote of confidence, especially because the coach doesn't know me yet. I've only had a few weeks to get to know him and show him how I work - and to feel how he works."

The start with the new boss is obviously going well. "Patrick is very approachable and very human. I can feel that in my dealings with the team. He approaches the players and also takes responsibility for them. I'm very positive so far," enthuses Benito.

Hitting the table at certain moments

Not much has changed for him in his new role. "It wasn't a crystal ball that threw Loris' name out there. I was already in the role before, even if I wasn't wearing the ribbon," says Benito. "I'm someone who takes responsibility - even in the dressing room. I speak several languages, which also helps us. It's a combination of everything."

Will captain Benito ever tell his teammates off? "It's also the captain's role to hit the table at certain moments and say when something isn't working. We have a lot of different characters and we have to keep them in the boat, but also give them free rein. That's what I try to do."

And finally, Benito sees one task above all in his new role: "To lead by example - whether in training or in a match. You earn the respect of the team if you do things right yourself and set a good example."