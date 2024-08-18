Manuel Neuer has been Germany's number 1 goalkeeper since 09/10. IMAGO/Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

After eight major tournaments, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Manuel Neuer in the national team. DFB sports director Rudi Völler announces a decision - and who will announce it.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Manuel Neuer was Germany's number 1 goalkeeper at the European Championships. What does his future in the DFB squad look like? A decision should be made within the next two weeks.

Neuer will have "the first impact" and will be able to say what happens next, says DFB sports director Rudi Völler.

In the Nations League, the German team will face their European Championship group opponents Hungary on September 6 in Düsseldorf. Show more

DFB sporting director Rudi Völler has announced a decision on Manuel Neuer's future in the national team in the near future. "It will certainly be before the nomination, which will be the week after next, by then there will be a decision regarding Manuel," Völler said on Sport1's "Doppelpass". Völler also stated that Neuer himself would make a statement first. The 2014 world champion goalkeeper deserved to "have the first say himself on how to proceed".

In contrast to Toni Kroos (34) and Thomas Müller (34), who announced their retirement from the DFB squad before and after the home European Championships in the summer respectively, 38-year-old Neuer has not yet made any decisive statements. Kroos ended his career, Müller now only plays for FC Bayern. Neuer's contract with Munich runs until the end of June 2025. Völler once again called Neuer a "world-class" goalkeeper on Sunday, but also mentioned his previous deputy, Marc-André ter Stegen (32) from FC Barcelona.

The DFB sporting director said that national coach Julian Nagelsmann had the final say, that was "the power" of the coach. The national coach had ruled out another major personnel shake-up immediately after the European Championship exit.

The national team's timetable is set

Nagelsmann will assemble the national team in Herzogenaurach on Monday, September 2. The German team already lived and trained there during the European Championships. The squad will be announced the week before, according to the DFB.

In the Nations League, the German team will face their European Championship group opponents Hungary in the top division on September 6 in Düsseldorf. Three days later, the top match in Group 3 will be against the Netherlands in Amsterdam. Another group opponent is Bosnia-Herzegovina.