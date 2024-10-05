In the football talk Heimspiel on blue Sport, referee boss Dani Wermelinger and referee Fedayi San explain why it can take so long for the VAR to make a decision in certain scenes.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Time and time again, VAR decisions are a source of controversy among football fans due to the length of time they take.

In the football talk show Heimspiel on blue Sport, referee boss Dani Wermelinger and referee Fedayi San explain why it is so important to take your time as a VAR. Show more

One whistle, one decision and after a short discussion, the game continues. That's how it's always been in football. Until the introduction of VAR - since then, it sometimes takes several minutes for a referee's decision to be reviewed in the video room. The players cool down during this time, while the frustration of the unsuspecting spectators grows. Can't it be quicker?

"When fans have to wait for a decision to be confirmed on the pitch and it drags on, it's certainly annoying for everyone," says Swiss referee Fedayi San.

In the football talk show Heimspiel on blue Sport, the 41-year-old gives an example of a penalty: "The penalty was probably awarded after 15 seconds. But when the penalty is taken, you probably have to check three or four different situations. And as soon as you have to check several situations before the penalty, it can take two minutes."

The referee then gives an insight into the detailed procedure in such a situation: "First, the VAR checks the referee's main decision," explains San - and continues: "Then, of course, he has to check whether something has happened in the build-up. A possible handball, a foul, an offside. There are so many situations where you lose time quickly."

"Better to be slow and make the right decision"

Referee boss Dani Wermelinger also knows that tricky scenes can take a lot of time. However, he clearly prioritizes diligence. "What we've learned in Switzerland: it's better to be a bit slower and make the right decision instead of not seeing a picture at the end."

Wermelinger reveals that mistakes have already been made in the past for precisely this reason: "We had cases where we were simply too fast. We wanted to finish too quickly." That's why the motto in Swiss football will continue to be: Better slow, but correct.

