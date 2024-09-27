  1. Residential Customers
Penalty or no penalty? Hot VAR discussion: why decisions are made differently for identical scenes

Jan Arnet

27.9.2024

In the football talk Heimspiel, referee boss Dani Wermelinger explains why the VAR shouldn't always get involved, regardless of how the referee assesses a penalty scene. For the first time, there are also spectacular insights into the communication between referees, VAR and players.

27.09.2024, 12:01

27.09.2024, 13:50

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • For the first time, Swiss referees reveal their VAR communication and provide new insights in the football talk Heimspiel.
  • Presenter Roman Kilchsperger discusses in the studio with FIFA referee Fedayi San, referee boss Dani Wermelinger and blue News Head of Sport Michael Wegmann.
  • Wermelinger explains why different decisions can be made by referees even if two actions are identical.
Show more

Swiss referees are more open than ever in the football talk show Heimspiel! For the first time, they reveal the complex communication between the referee, assistants, VAR and the players on the pitch, providing viewers with completely new insights.

Fascinating insights, you suddenly feel like you're right in the middle of the action instead of just being there. However, the examples provided not only show what normally takes place behind the scenes, but also the problems involved in using the technology.

You've never heard this before. Referees disclose their VAR communication for the first time

You've never heard this beforeReferees disclose their VAR communication for the first time

For example, the video material provided includes two questionable penalty scenes. Both actions are checked by the video assistant referee and in both cases the referee's decision is not corrected, but confirmed. In the first example, the verdict was "play on", in the second example "penalty".

The referee on the pitch can and should remain important

For Michael Wegmann, Head of blue News Sport, these are "two identical actions with a different verdict, despite the review." His thesis: "If the two referees had each decided differently, the VAR would not have corrected either." Top referee Fedayi San confirms this.

His boss Dani Wermelinger provides the reasoning: "This is an important topic that we often discuss during match analyses. The question is always: What would have happened if the referee had whistled or not whistled? It happens from time to time that the VAR would not intervene to correct one or the other because the action is not clear and obvious."

You also have to be honest and transparent, Wermelinger continued. "There is a gray area where you can let both stand. These scenes should be at the discretion of the referee."

The good thing about it: despite technology, football will remain wonderfully emotional.

Home game - The football talk in full length

Home game as a podcast

