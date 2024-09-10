João Palhinha has only played 16 minutes on the pitch in the current Bundesliga season. KEYSTONE

Bayern signed midfielder João Palhinha for 50 million euros in July. So far, the Portuguese has mostly just been on the bench. Club legend Lothar Matthäus smells a bad buy.

No time? blue News summarizes for you João Palhinha moved from Fulham to Bayern Munich for 50 million euros in July.

The Portuguese midfielder has hardly featured since then.

Bayern legend Lothar Matthäus already smells a bad buy from his former club. Show more

After the transfer fell through last summer, Bayern announced the signing of Portuguese midfielder João Palhinha from Fulham FC for 50 million euros this July.

However, Palhinha has played just 16 minutes in the two Bundesliga games under Vincent Kompany so far. He has also made 13 appearances in the DFB Cup, but the Portuguese has not been allowed to start there either.

Lothar Matthäus smells a bad buy

Kompany is sticking with Pavlovic and Kimmich as his defensive midfielders for the time being. Could Palhinha, who has been courted by Bayern for so long, turn out to be a bad buy?

Quite possible for Bayern legend Lothar Matthäus. "I could imagine that the deal with Palhinha was finalized at a time when those responsible did not expect Kimmich to play in midfield again under new coach Vincent Kompany," the 63-year-old is quoted as saying inBild.

Matthäus points out that Bayern's work on this transfer had already begun when Thomas Tuchel was still coach, who only wanted Kimmich to play on the right side of defense. For this reason, the club had the need to bring in another midfielder at the time.

"Money could also have been used for the defense"

"If it had been clear earlier that Kimmich would be back in the starting six in the new season, Bayern might have thought about whether they really needed another midfielder with Palhinha for 50 million euros," Matthäus said.

"After all, with Laimer and Goretzka they already had two other alternatives to Kimmich and Pavlovic in the squad. This money could also have been used to strengthen the defense."

Whether Kompany really only sees Palhinha as a benchwarmer or whether the Portuguese will soon become a permanent fixture remains to be seen in the coming games. The 29-year-old will have his next chance to make an appearance on Saturday in the away game against Holstein Kiel.

