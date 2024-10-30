Finalissima 2010 in Bern: Xherdan Shaqiri and YB's Seydou Doumbia give each other nothing. Picture: Keystone

FC Basel have been waiting for an away win against Young Boys since 2016. On Wednesday, Xherdan Shaqiri, a Basel player who knows how to win in Bern from the past, returns to the Wankdorf.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Wednesday, champions YB welcome FC Basel to the Wankdorf. Kick-off is at 8.30 pm, blue Sport will be showing the game live and will get you in the mood for the clash from 8 pm.

Can Xherdan Shaqiri build on his gala performance in Winterthur? At least he knows how to win in Bern. Because the last FCB away win at YB dates back to 2016.

In their last clash in March, FCB went down 5-1 - and helped Joël Magnin to a successful debut as YB interim coach and Wicky's successor. Magnin is now back on the sidelines against FCB after Patrick Rahmen had to vacate his coaching post in Bern. Show more

Returning player Xherdan Shaqiri has definitely arrived at FC Basel. On Saturday, the 33-year-old excelled with a gala performance on the Schützenwiese, converting a corner kick directly against Winterthur and scoring no fewer than five goals. "I'm lucky to have a Shaqiri," enthused Fabio Celestini afterwards. "To see that left foot is fantastic, absolutely incredible."

The FCB coach is certainly hoping to be able to marvel at Shaqiri's magic foot again this evening in Bern's Wankdorf (20:30 live on blue Sport). After all, FCB have been waiting eight years for an away win at YB.

Against fireman Magnin again

Basel have lost 15 of their last 18 competitive matches in Bern. Three times it was enough for a draw. However, Celestini's team last lost 5-1 in March - when a certain Joël Magnin celebrated a successful debut as interim coach and successor to the sacked Raphael Wicky at YB.

Now FCB will once again face fireman Magnin. One major difference compared to the clash in March, however, is that FCB will be traveling with Shaqiri. And thus with a player who knows how to win important games in Bern. In the 2010 final, Shaqiri played at left-back, won 2-0 and celebrated FCB's 13th league title in the club's history in the Wankdorf.

To this day, this remains Shaqiri's only FCB away win in Bern. However, the left-footed player only had to leave the Wankdorf as a loser once in FCB kit - in a 2-0 defeat in November 2009. In a total of eleven duels with YB, Shaqiri scored five wins, scored two goals and provided two assists. Will he strike again today?