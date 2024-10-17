Will Ui-jo Hwang (left) go to prison? Keystone

62-time South Korean international Ui-jo Hwang is accused of filming sexual intercourse with several women against their will. He confessed in his last statement.

Jan Arnet

The public prosecutor's office of a Seoul court is demanding four years in prison for the South Korean professional footballer Ui-jo Hwang. The striker for the Turkish club Alanyaspor is accused of filming sexual intercourse with two women against their will, as reported by the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

At the beginning of the trial at the district court in the capital Seoul, Hwang denied the allegations. He now pleaded guilty to all charges during the final hearing. "I sincerely apologize to all those who were hurt by my unlawful actions," said the 32-year-old.

Under contract in England until the summer

The case came to public attention last summer. Hwang had initially filed a complaint against his older brother's wife for blackmail after she shared intimate pictures of the footballer with other women on social media. During the investigation, the police finally found evidence of Hwang's crimes and took him into custody.

The former South Korean international, who also played at the 2022 World Cup, was still under contract with English Premier League club Nottingham Forest until the summer. The verdict is expected to be announced on December 18.