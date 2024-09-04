  1. Residential Customers
Great honor for Nati captain Xhaka nominated for Ballon d'Or

Jan Arnet

4.9.2024

Granit Xhaka has had a dream season.
Keystone
Keystone

Granit Xhaka has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or. The national team captain is on the list of 30 candidates for the coveted golden ball.

04.09.2024, 21:10

04.09.2024, 21:26

Xhaka became German champion and cup winner with Bayer Leverkusen last season and also played a major role in the Europa League final. As captain, he led the Swiss national team to the European Championship quarter-finals. Now he has made it onto the list of 30 candidates for the Ballon d'Or.

The favorites for the award are Spanish European champion Rodri from English champions Manchester City and the two Real Madrid professionals Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, who have won the Champions League and the Spanish championship.

Last year's winner Lionel Messi is not on the list of candidates. Cristiano Ronaldo also misses out on the top 30.

Two Swiss among the ten best goalies

Gregor Kobel and Yann Sommer can also be pleased. They are on the ten-man shortlist of the best goalkeepers for the Jaschin Trophy.

New number 1 is in a great mood. Kobel:

New number 1 is in a great moodKobel: "A boy's dream comes true"

The Ballon d'Or vote, which is organized by the trade magazine France Football, will take place on October 28 at the Theatre du Chatele in Paris.

