Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

Champions Bayer Leverkusen win 3:2 against Gladbach in the season opener. Florian Wirtz scores the winning goal in the 11th minute of stoppage time. The best goal of the evening, however, was scored by Granit Xhaka in the 12th minute. He smashed the ball into the net from around 20 meters at a speed of 129 km/h. What a start for the national team captain.

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Dortmund beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 to start the season. Gregor Kobel played through and played his part in keeping the score at zero at the end.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

Omlin plays a good game against Leverkusen. Deep into stoppage time, he saves Wirtz's penalty, but is unlucky that the ball lands directly in front of the feet of the unsuccessful scorer, who then scores to make it 3:2.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Elvedi is fit again just in time for the thriller against Leverkusen. He initiates Leverkusen's lead with a misplaced pass and doesn't make the best of traps when conceding the second goal either. However, it is Elvedi who restores hope of winning a point with his goal to make it 1-2.

Augsburg Ruben Vargas

In the 2:2 draw against Wolfsburg, Vargas, who is willing to change, does not play.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Widmer is not in the squad for the 1-1 draw against Union Berlin.

Mainz 05 Edimilson Fernandes

Fernandes also does not make it onto the Mainz 05 match sheet.

Wolfsburg Cédric Zesiger

Zesiger plays in central defense in the 3-2 defeat against Bayern Munich. He sees yellow in the 82nd minute.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

In the 3-1 defeat against Freiburg, Rieder was substituted in the 65th minute. No more goals after that.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

VfB Stuttgart will have to make do without defender Leonidas Stergiou from eastern Switzerland at the start of the new season. The 22-year-old will be out for several weeks due to inflammation in his vertebrae.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

The 21-year-old Amenda is on the bench for the 2-0 defeat against Dortmund.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

In the 3-1 win against Stuttgart, 18-year-old youth international Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus is substituted in the 82nd minute.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Johan Manzambi, who is also 18 and was given a professional contract this summer, is not in the squad against Stuttgart. He will play in the Regionalliga Südwest on Sunday and provided an assist in the 2-1 win against SGV Freiberg.

VfL Bochum Noah Loosli

Loosli did not play in the 1-0 defeat against RB Leipzig.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

Manchester City celebrate an unchallenged 4-1 win against newly promoted Ipswich despite falling behind early on. Akanji did his job in defense with aplomb, but the big figure was once again Erling Haaland, who scored three of the four goals.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Schär saw a red card after 28 minutes in the season opener against Southampton. He is therefore not in the squad for the 1:1 draw against Bournemouth in the 2nd round.

Fulham Kevin Mbabu

Loaned out to Augsburg last season, Mbabu is back at Fulham. But for how long? He is certainly not in the squad for the 2:1 win against Leicester.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

After retiring from the national team, Sommer wants to concentrate fully on his club. Last season's champion goalkeeper keeps a clean sheet in the 2-0 win against Lecce.

AC Milan Noah Okafor

In the draw against Torino on matchday 1, Okafor came into the game shortly before the end and scored in the 5th minute of stoppage time to make the final score 2:2. As a reward, he was allowed to start against Parma, but failed to score in the 2-1 defeat. He made way for Luka Jovic in the 86th minute.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

Last season's surprise team go down 3-0 against Napoli. Aebischer is substituted in the 80th minute with the score at 0:2.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

Ndoye was taken off in the 63rd minute with the score at 0:1.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Remo Freuler was the only one of the three Swiss internationals to play, but he had a tough time in central midfield against Napoli.

Empoli Nicolas Haas

Haas was substituted in the 63rd minute with the score at 2-0. Although Empoli conceded another goal, Haas' team ultimately celebrated a 2-1 away win against AS Roma.

Parma Simon Sohm

The 23-year-old played as a hanging midfielder in Parma's 2-1 win over AC Milan until his substitution in the 59th minute. Sohm has been playing for Parma since October 2020 and wore the captain's armband against Milan, as he did on matchday 1.

Como 1907 Samuel Ballet

Como face Cagliari away on Monday.

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Birthday boy Ricardo Rodriguez (32) makes his LaLiga debut against Alavés. He was unable to build on his strong performances in the European Championship and was substituted at the break. Rodriguez is sometimes heavily criticized on "X". For example, one user wrote in Spanish: "Ricardo Rodriguez is a tortoise, and an old one at that."

Ricardo Rodriguez is not celebrated by everyone on his birthday. Imago

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sow, who was recently withdrawn from the national team, was substituted for Lukebakio in the 71st minute of the 2-1 defeat against Villarreal. At this point, the score was still 1:1.

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

Cömert played in an unfamiliar position in front of the back four as a defensive midfielder in the 1-0 win over Espanyol Barcelona until his substitution in the 82nd minute.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Köhn, who lost his starting place last season, is now back between the posts. In the 2-0 away win against Lyon, he kept a clean sheet, as he did on matchday 1.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Zakaria wears the captain's armband and continues to play in central midfield for Monaco. He was substituted in the 86th minute with the final score at 2-0.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

Embolo is still waiting for his first goal after matchday 2. He was substituted in the 64th minute against Lyon. One minute later, Monaco take a 1-0 lead.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

According to reports, Garcia is on the sidelines at Marseille. He is not in the squad for the 2:2 draw against Reims.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

Captain Sierro was substituted in the 78th minute against Nice with the score at 1-1. The score remained the same after that.

Nice Jordan Lotomba

Lotomba was substituted in the 83rd minute, by which time his compatriot was no longer on the pitch against Toulouse.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

Omeragic had an evening to forget against PSG. He played in the back five in the 6-0 defeat.

Montpellier Gabriel Barès

Team-mate Barès was substituted in the 83rd minute. At least Montpellier did not concede any more goals after his substitution.

Le Havre Ruben Londja

The 18-year-old moved from Lausanne-Sports' 2nd team to promoted Le Havre this summer. He was not in the squad for the 2-0 win against St. Étienne.

Other Swiss players abroad

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Andrin Hunziker

In the summer, the 21-year-old moved from FC Basel to Karlsruher SC on loan. And there, he stands out as a precious joker. On matchday 1, he set up the 3:2 winning goal and on matchday 3, he scored the 3:2 winning goal in the 75th minute just a few seconds after coming on as a substitute. He was later shown a yellow card.

After relegation to Ligue 2, Mvogo actually wanted to change clubs. However, he is currently still standing between the posts at Lorient. And the 30-year-old has kept a clean sheet in the first two games.

Burnley (Championship) Zeki Amdouni

Amdouni from relegated Burnley was substituted after just over an hour against Sunderland with the score at 0-1. However, he does not turn the game around and the result remains the same.

AEK Athens Steven Zuber

Zuber came on in the 78th minute of the 1-1 draw against Lamia. He is not directly involved in the late equalizer.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

Reigning champions Sturm Graz win 2-1 against Altach. Wüthrich, normally a central defender, plays at left-back.

Al-Wasl Haris Seferovic

Seferovic fails to score in the 2-2 draw against Ittihad Kalba. He was substituted in the 63rd minute with the score at 1-1.

Hull City (Championship) Anthony Racioppi

Racioppi sits on the bench after his move from YB to Hull City. The only time he was allowed to start was in the EFL Cup against Sheffield Wednesday, where he made a serious error in the 2-1 defeat.

Queens Park Rangers (Championship) Michael Frey

Michi Frey makes it 1-0 in the 3rd minute of the 1-1 draw against Plymouth. It is his second goal in his fourth competitive game of the season.

Without a club Josip Drmic

The 35-time international striker (10 goals, 6 assists) is currently without a club. It is uncertain where the 32-year-old will continue his career. Drmic played his last competitive match in November 2023, after which he no longer played a role at Dinamo Zagreb.

Chicago Fire Maren Haile-Selassie

The 25-year-old played as a striker in the 2:2 draw against New York City. He was substituted in the 72nd minute with the score at 2-0.

Chicago Fire Allan Arigoni

Arigoni does not have the best day and is substituted at the break with Chicago already 2-0 down.

St. Louis City Roman Bürki

Bürki experiences his blue miracle against Portland. He has to fish the ball out of his own goal four times. The crazy thing is that his team still managed to get a point in the end, with the game ending 4-4. However, St. Louis City squandered a two-goal lead and Bürki and Co. conceded the equalizer in the 9th minute of stoppage time.

Seattle Stefan Frei

Stefan Frei has been under the radar for years, yet he is a seasoned MLS goalkeeper and wears the captain's armband. He celebrates a 3:2 away win with Seattle against Minnesota United. The 38-year-old has been playing for Seattle since 2013 and has kept a clean sheet in 8 of 22 games this season.