Bayern's record man Müller arrives, scores, takes the note out of his pants and jokes

Patrick Lämmle

26.8.2024

Müller arrives, scores, takes the note out of his pants and jokes
Müller arrives, scores, takes the note out of his pants and jokes
Müller arrives, scores, takes the note out of his pants and jokes. In the Bundesliga opener against Wolfsburg, Bayern's Thomas Müller initially sits on the bench and spreads a good mood.

In the Bundesliga opener against Wolfsburg, Bayern's Thomas Müller initially sits on the bench and spreads a good mood.

Image: Imago

Müller arrives, scores, takes the note out of his pants and jokes. Müller is then substituted in the 65th minute. Coach Vincent Kompany gives him a note with tactical instructions.

Müller is then substituted in the 65th minute. Coach Vincent Kompany gives him a note with tactical instructions.

Image: Imago

Müller arrives, scores, takes the note out of his pants and jokes. Less than 30 seconds after his substitution, Müller provokes the 2:2.

Less than 30 seconds after his substitution, Müller provokes the 2:2.

Image: Imago

Müller arrives, scores, takes the note out of his pants and jokes. On his way back to the halfway line, the record-breaking player takes a piece of paper out of his trousers.

On his way back to the halfway line, the record-breaking player takes a piece of paper out of his trousers.

Image: Keystone

Müller arrives, scores, takes the note out of his pants and jokes. Müller calls his teammates over and gives them tactical instructions.

Müller calls his teammates over and gives them tactical instructions.

Image: Keystone

Müller arrives, scores, takes the note out of his pants and jokes. In the end, Müller also initiates the 3:2 and the Munich team can celebrate a victory.

In the end, Müller also initiates the 3:2 and the Munich team can celebrate a victory.

Image: Imago

Müller arrives, scores, takes the note out of his pants and jokes. Müller is also in a great mood after the game. He commented on the ballot action: "Everything was a bit blurry. It's often hot in the engine."

Müller is also in a great mood after the game. He commented on the ballot action: "Everything was a bit blurry. It's often hot in the engine."

Image: Imago

What a legend: Thomas Müller scores a goal in his record-breaking match for Bayern and makes people laugh with an unusual note.

26.08.2024, 08:52

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Bayern's Thomas Müller provokes the 2:2 after coming on as a substitute and later initiates the 3:2 winning goal against Wolfsburg.
  • After the 2:2, he pulls a piece of paper with tactical instructions out of his pants. The action caused a lot of laughter after the match.
  • Müller played his 709th competitive match and 474th Bundesliga game for Munich. In the league, he is now the sole record holder in the club's glorious history, ahead of Sepp Maier.
Show more

Thomas Müller was substituted in the 65th minute against Wolfsburg with the score at 1-2. Less than half a minute later, he scored to make it 2-2, although the goal was later deemed an own goal. After the brief celebration, Müller, who is making his 474th appearance in a Bundesliga match for Bayern, making him the sole record holder, takes a piece of paper out of his trousers.

Müller calls his teammates over and tells them the tactical instructions that new Bayern coach Vincent Kompany has given him on a piece of paper. Kompany jokes to DAZN after the game: "I certainly didn't tell him to put the note in his underpants." And the Belgian explains the action: "It's easier to communicate like that than shouting at all the players on the pitch. It's quicker that way."

Kimmich, who then moves from midfield to right-back, can only smile about Müller's action: "The coach wanted to change something. But did you see where Thomas put the piece of paper? I'd rather not touch it then."

The record-breaking player, who also set up the winning goal to make it 3:2, also commented on the action himself, in typical Müller style: "Everything was a bit blurry. It's often hot in the engine."

