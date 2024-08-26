Müller arrives, scores, takes the note out of his pants and jokes In the Bundesliga opener against Wolfsburg, Bayern's Thomas Müller initially sits on the bench and spreads a good mood. Image: Imago Müller is then substituted in the 65th minute. Coach Vincent Kompany gives him a note with tactical instructions. Image: Imago Less than 30 seconds after his substitution, Müller provokes the 2:2. Image: Imago On his way back to the halfway line, the record-breaking player takes a piece of paper out of his trousers. Image: Keystone Müller calls his teammates over and gives them tactical instructions. Image: Keystone In the end, Müller also initiates the 3:2 and the Munich team can celebrate a victory. Image: Imago Müller is also in a great mood after the game. He commented on the ballot action: "Everything was a bit blurry. It's often hot in the engine." Image: Imago Müller arrives, scores, takes the note out of his pants and jokes In the Bundesliga opener against Wolfsburg, Bayern's Thomas Müller initially sits on the bench and spreads a good mood. Image: Imago Müller is then substituted in the 65th minute. Coach Vincent Kompany gives him a note with tactical instructions. Image: Imago Less than 30 seconds after his substitution, Müller provokes the 2:2. Image: Imago On his way back to the halfway line, the record-breaking player takes a piece of paper out of his trousers. Image: Keystone Müller calls his teammates over and gives them tactical instructions. Image: Keystone In the end, Müller also initiates the 3:2 and the Munich team can celebrate a victory. Image: Imago Müller is also in a great mood after the game. He commented on the ballot action: "Everything was a bit blurry. It's often hot in the engine." Image: Imago

What a legend: Thomas Müller scores a goal in his record-breaking match for Bayern and makes people laugh with an unusual note.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bayern's Thomas Müller provokes the 2:2 after coming on as a substitute and later initiates the 3:2 winning goal against Wolfsburg.

After the 2:2, he pulls a piece of paper with tactical instructions out of his pants. The action caused a lot of laughter after the match.

Müller played his 709th competitive match and 474th Bundesliga game for Munich. In the league, he is now the sole record holder in the club's glorious history, ahead of Sepp Maier. Show more

Thomas Müller was substituted in the 65th minute against Wolfsburg with the score at 1-2. Less than half a minute later, he scored to make it 2-2, although the goal was later deemed an own goal. After the brief celebration, Müller, who is making his 474th appearance in a Bundesliga match for Bayern, making him the sole record holder, takes a piece of paper out of his trousers.

👏 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐍𝐄 👏 @esmuellert_



Thomas #Müller absolvierte sein 709. Pflichtspiel und trug unser Trikot damit genauso oft in einem Pflichtspiel wie Torwartlegende Sepp Maier. LEGENDEN! ⭐️



🔗 https://t.co/9tKgrXk0MA#MiaSanMia #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/RdFmOIDzyw — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) August 25, 2024

Müller calls his teammates over and tells them the tactical instructions that new Bayern coach Vincent Kompany has given him on a piece of paper. Kompany jokes to DAZN after the game: "I certainly didn't tell him to put the note in his underpants." And the Belgian explains the action: "It's easier to communicate like that than shouting at all the players on the pitch. It's quicker that way."

Thomas Müller is already our co-coach. Look how everyone listens to him. pic.twitter.com/H6KjbtRrpk — Bayern & Football (@MunichFanpage) August 25, 2024

Kimmich, who then moves from midfield to right-back, can only smile about Müller's action: "The coach wanted to change something. But did you see where Thomas put the piece of paper? I'd rather not touch it then."

The record-breaking player, who also set up the winning goal to make it 3:2, also commented on the action himself, in typical Müller style: "Everything was a bit blurry. It's often hot in the engine."