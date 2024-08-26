Müller arrives, scores, takes the note out of his pants and jokes

What a legend: Thomas Müller scores a goal in his record-breaking match for Bayern and makes people laugh with an unusual note.
- Bayern's Thomas Müller provokes the 2:2 after coming on as a substitute and later initiates the 3:2 winning goal against Wolfsburg.
- After the 2:2, he pulls a piece of paper with tactical instructions out of his pants. The action caused a lot of laughter after the match.
- Müller played his 709th competitive match and 474th Bundesliga game for Munich. In the league, he is now the sole record holder in the club's glorious history, ahead of Sepp Maier.
Thomas Müller was substituted in the 65th minute against Wolfsburg with the score at 1-2. Less than half a minute later, he scored to make it 2-2, although the goal was later deemed an own goal. After the brief celebration, Müller, who is making his 474th appearance in a Bundesliga match for Bayern, making him the sole record holder, takes a piece of paper out of his trousers.
Müller calls his teammates over and tells them the tactical instructions that new Bayern coach Vincent Kompany has given him on a piece of paper. Kompany jokes to DAZN after the game: "I certainly didn't tell him to put the note in his underpants." And the Belgian explains the action: "It's easier to communicate like that than shouting at all the players on the pitch. It's quicker that way."
Kimmich, who then moves from midfield to right-back, can only smile about Müller's action: "The coach wanted to change something. But did you see where Thomas put the piece of paper? I'd rather not touch it then."
The record-breaking player, who also set up the winning goal to make it 3:2, also commented on the action himself, in typical Müller style: "Everything was a bit blurry. It's often hot in the engine."