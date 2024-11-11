Murat Yakin's squad has four more absentees. Keystone

Murat Yakin has to reshuffle his squad for the Nations League. Four players are out at short notice due to injury. David von Ballmoos and Ulisses Garcia are replacing them.

The Swiss national team will take to the luxury Dolder Hotel on Monday afternoon for the last two Nations League matches. Manuel Akanji, Denis Zakaria (both adductors), Dan Ndoye (lower leg) and Pascal Loretz (ankle) will not be involved.

Murat Yakin has called up Ulisses Garcia and David von Ballmoos to replace the injured players. This means that 24 players will be involved in the preparations for the two matches.